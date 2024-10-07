News Mauricio Ruffy vs Charlie Campbell at UFC 309 is off

Koala

Koala

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
1,877
Reaction score
3,793
The UFC wants to highlight Ruffy in a PPV with a relatively favourable match-up


Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that
He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates

Charlie Campbell is 9-2, 2-0 in the UFC, beating Trevor Peek and Alex Reyes, after losing to Chris Duncan in DWCS
He trains at Serra Longo

Both fighters are strikers
 
Don't know who this guy is, I doubt the UFC is putting much thought into his matchmaking at this stage.
 
Koala said:
You are not THAT important when it comes to UFC's matchmaking
Click to expand...

The UFC matchmakers aren't putting that much thought into 1-0 guys with no name value. He's no Alex Pereira and they aren't intentionally keeping him away from grapplers. He's just being given another fight dude.
 
nice banger

Ruffy by TKO
 
Ruffy's KO loss needs to be removed from the internet and his record. I need to believe this is an unstoppable KO machine.
 
Koala said:
The UFC wants to highlight Ruffy in a PPV with a relatively favourable match-up


Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that
He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates

Charlie Campbell is 9-2, 2-0 in the UFC, beating Trevor Peek and Alex Reyes, after losing to Chris Duncan in DWCS
He trains at Serra Longo

Both fighters are strikers
Click to expand...

Ruffy really made a statement against Mullarkey -- this fight should be bananas.
 
blaseblase said:
Don't know who this guy is, I doubt the UFC is putting much thought into his matchmaking at this stage.
Click to expand...
Ruffy Seemed to have incredible Potential in his debut. He's definitely a blue chip prospect IMO.

Young, fast, strong, exciting fighter. LOTS of upside. All the intangibles you'd come to expect from a future contender.


We'll see how it plays out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
Media UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 7:50am ET / 4:50am PT
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 301 - Pantoja vs. Erceg Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 5 / 4 at 6pm ET
102 103 104
Replies
2K
Views
36K
emefer
emefer
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 301: Pantoja v. Erceg, Sat. 5/4, Prelims 6PM ET, Main card 10PM ET PPV
2 3
Replies
52
Views
3K
Yorick
Yorick
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
Replies
13
Views
1K
TITS
TITS
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov
Replies
7
Views
627
Soggust
Soggust

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,388
Messages
56,387,812
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top