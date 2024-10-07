Koala
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2020
- Messages
- 1,877
- Reaction score
- 3,793
The UFC wants to highlight Ruffy in a PPV with a relatively favourable match-up
Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that
He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates
Charlie Campbell is 9-2, 2-0 in the UFC, beating Trevor Peek and Alex Reyes, after losing to Chris Duncan in DWCS
He trains at Serra Longo
Both fighters are strikers
Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that
He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates
Charlie Campbell is 9-2, 2-0 in the UFC, beating Trevor Peek and Alex Reyes, after losing to Chris Duncan in DWCS
He trains at Serra Longo
Both fighters are strikers