I continue to think the UFC wants a highlight reel of Ruffy in a PPV







Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that

He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates



James Llontop is 14-4 at only 25 yo, 0-2 in the UFC, losing a split decision to Borschev after a R1 submission vs Chris Padilla. He came through DWCS

He trains in Peru at FFC Gym