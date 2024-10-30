News Mauricio Ruffy is fighting James Llontop at UFC 309 in NYC

I continue to think the UFC wants a highlight reel of Ruffy in a PPV



Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that
He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates

James Llontop is 14-4 at only 25 yo, 0-2 in the UFC, losing a split decision to Borschev after a R1 submission vs Chris Padilla. He came through DWCS
He trains in Peru at FFC Gym
 
