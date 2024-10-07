News Mauricio Ruffy is fighting Charlie Campbell at UFC 309, NYC, November 17th

The UFC wants to highlight Ruffy in a PPV with a relatively favourable match-up


Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that
He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates

Charlie Campbell is 9-2, 2-0 in the UFC, beating Trevor Peek and Alex Reyes, after losing to Chris Duncan in DWCS
He trains at Serra Longo

Both fighters are strikers
 
Don't know who this guy is, I doubt the UFC is putting much thought into his matchmaking at this stage.
 
blaseblase said:
Don't know who this guy is, I doubt the UFC is putting much thought into his matchmaking at this stage.
Click to expand...
You are not THAT important when it comes to UFC's matchmaking
 
