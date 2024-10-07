The UFC wants to highlight Ruffy in a PPV with a relatively favourable match-up





Ruffy is 10-1, 1-0 in the UFC, beating Mullarkey and upsetting Raimond Magomedaliev in DWCS before that

He trains at Fighting Nerd with Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Carlos Prates



Charlie Campbell is 9-2, 2-0 in the UFC, beating Trevor Peek and Alex Reyes, after losing to Chris Duncan in DWCS

He trains at Serra Longo



Both fighters are strikers