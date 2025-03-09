  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Maurício Ruffy KO King Green

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
giphy.gif


giphy.gif



giphy.gif



giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
Amazing KO
But Bobby Green said he would be a street fighter and backed up the whole fight
It was a set up to push Ruffy
Ruffy was going to ko him no matter what. In reality the more aggressive green would have been, the faster the ko would have come on him. He was always going to get ko’d vs Ruffy. Dude is a problem for anyone who wants to strike with him. Would eventually love to see him and topuria.
 
Been saying it for awhile. I think ruffy will eventually fight for the lightweight title. Dude is so talented. Needs a step up after this. He’s a dangerous striker for any of the lightweights.
He still isn’t beating the top guys, Bobby Green is a can and you’re so easily impressed.
 
