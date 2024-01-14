Semelsberger is frustrating to watch. He has athleticism and some raw talent and I wanted to believe in him as a prospect... but he just doesn't seem capable of applying that raw talent beyond a certain level of competition. I sort of gave up on him after he lost to Medic. I thought that was a very favorable stylistic match-up for him on paper. Yeah he has a high knockdown rate which is great, but I also feel like he has a rather unfortunate "knockdown to actually finishing the fight" ratio. For such a powerful, dangerous guy his finishing instincts don't seem to be very tuned in at times.



I really want to see him and Lainesse fight. They basically have the same exact tool box lmao