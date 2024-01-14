EndlessCritic
Matthew Semelsberger finds himself on a 3 fight losing streak, and may be on the verge of getting cut. But man has he fought his ass off in every single one of his UFC fights.
Last night, every time he found himself on the bottom, he just put double feet on hips, and launched Parsons off of him to get back to his feet.
This warrior deserves our respect.
