Rewatch Matthew Semelsberger Appreciation Thread

Matthew Semelsberger finds himself on a 3 fight losing streak, and may be on the verge of getting cut. But man has he fought his ass off in every single one of his UFC fights.

Last night, every time he found himself on the bottom, he just put double feet on hips, and launched Parsons off of him to get back to his feet.

This warrior deserves our respect.
 
He absolutely does, for sure.

Even with the loss streak, I don't think he's going to be cut, because he is fiercely competitive, and seriously entertaining, as long as he's awake.
 
I really like him.

Losing to Parsons looks rough on paper, but Preston is pretty legit.

Semels needs some wins, badly. I don't mind him going away and racking up 3 or 4 w's and returning.
 
Semelsberger is frustrating to watch. He has athleticism and some raw talent and I wanted to believe in him as a prospect... but he just doesn't seem capable of applying that raw talent beyond a certain level of competition. I sort of gave up on him after he lost to Medic. I thought that was a very favorable stylistic match-up for him on paper. Yeah he has a high knockdown rate which is great, but I also feel like he has a rather unfortunate "knockdown to actually finishing the fight" ratio. For such a powerful, dangerous guy his finishing instincts don't seem to be very tuned in at times.

I really want to see him and Lainesse fight. They basically have the same exact tool box lmao
 
I'd hope they let him fight a Matt Brown/Barbarena/Niko Price type before cutting him. Fun fighter but not great IQ
 
That's my biggest gripe with him as well. He's pretty powerful but sucks at finishing fights unless his opponent just goes completely unconscious.
 
I remember watching the wells fight and thinking he might have gotten robbed, but the guy got outgrappled by a wells who was almost separated from consciousness twice, I mean come on man, you can’t go far if you’re getting outgrappled like that
 
His beef Patty got flattened a bit
he needs to grow The mullet back
 
Definitely think Semelsberger is getting released from the UFC now but I enjoyed some of his performances while he was here.

 
I liked his game when it came to getups but I would have liked to see him not engage in clinch fest. Then again Parsons did good job at breaking his rythm by targeting the leg when they were engaging in the open.

Dude is warrior for sure but I doubt he ever gets past the position he currently is in. Either way fun fighter, maybe thats enough.
 
He's likeable but sadly you gotta win some fights and he's now 11-7 which is a shit record and he's hardly been fighting monsters. Parsons is as close to a gimme as it gets at 170lbs at present, and he comfortably lost.
 
Always liked him but he hasn't evolved much.
He is a JBG and fights his ass off every time out there though.

(Bows in respect)
 
He definitely have KO power, but I think he have extremely low volume, and poor wrestling skills.
He's likeable guy, and i'll watch his figths, but I'm definitely not bet in him anymore.

I want Semmelsberger vs Trevor Peek next, please.
 
Following 4 straight losses, Semelsberger announced on Saturday that he has been released from the UFC.

 
