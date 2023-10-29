Matthew Perry Dead At 54

Pliny Pete
Matthew Perry -- one of the stars of 'Friends' -- has died ... TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened.
Our sources say he was found in a jacuzzi at the home ... and we're told there were no drugs found at the scene. We're also told there is no foul play involved.
https://www.tmz.com/2023/10/28/friends-star-matthew-perry-dead-dies-drowning/