Matthew Perry Dead At 54

Matthew Perry -- one of the stars of 'Friends' -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened.

Our sources say he was found in a jacuzzi at the home ... and we're told there were no drugs found at the scene. We're also told there is no foul play involved.


https://www.tmz.com/2023/10/28/friends-star-matthew-perry-dead-dies-drowning/
 
damn.. 2023 strikes again. RIP

54 is early for a wealthy healthy actor
 
Unreal too young RIP Matthew.
 
