Television Matthew McConaughey acting performance in True Detective

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 4 66.7%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
This is his best performance and I believe one of the greatest characters ever.

What can you say about this guy really?

Just absolutely fascinating character, can't help but be drawn in to his every word.

Masterclass performance imo.



 
