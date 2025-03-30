Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,586
- Reaction score
- 49,770
This is his best performance and I believe one of the greatest characters ever.
What can you say about this guy really?
Just absolutely fascinating character, can't help but be drawn in to his every word.
Masterclass performance imo.
What can you say about this guy really?
Just absolutely fascinating character, can't help but be drawn in to his every word.
Masterclass performance imo.