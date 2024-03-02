Matt Schnell worst chin in MMA history?

Power Slap Noob
5 KO losses in the UFC, with 4 happening at Flyweight. I can't think of a worse chin.
Phil Hawes
Phil Hawes is getting knocked out by guys that weigh 200+ poundsIt’s really bad that it’s at Flyweight, but Hawes is worse imo.
Yeah put some respect on Goulet's name.
No he’s just not good and has weak boxing defenseYea Hawes is the definition of glass cannon