Matt Schnell worst chin in MMA history?

he took a couple hard shots before the one that put him down, the chin can only take so much, especially after multiple ko’s
 
Anyone responding is forgetting or overlooking the fact dude is at 125lb and everyone else being mentioned is 155+ big big biiiig difference in power being thrown.
 
If he didnt hsve before he sure is in the contention now.
 
Guy got cracked directly on the button with a power hook, after getting hit on the button with other power shots the previous round

No way that makes him the #1 glass chin

Moraes got KO'd by way weaker shots, and they weren't hooks twisting the head sideways, more like straight punches or close to it. Getting knocked down by Sandhagen's wheel kick heel to the side of the head is #1 glass chin contender
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,949
Messages
55,180,721
Members
174,655
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top