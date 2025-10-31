Matt Mitrione talks eye pokes

Captain Herb
Inside Tom Aspinall’s nightmare, as told by 'the gold standard of eye-gouge recipients'
“The only reason I continued," says one UFC veteran, "to be totally honest, is because I didn't know what my options were."
sports.yahoo.com
“At the very least, your depth perception is off because there's blood flow, there's swelling, there’s a lot of stuff that's going on,” he said. “On top of that. I was seeing double, and I even told [the referee and cageside doctor] I was seeing double. I can’t see.”
“The only reason I continued, to be totally honest, is because I didn't know what my options were,” he said. “They wouldn't let me talk to my corner. They wouldn't let me have any kind of conversation to kind of really get an explanation of what was happening. And so instead of losing the fight because of that, I didn't know what was happening. I was like, 'Well, f*** it, man. I might as well just keep going, I guess.”
“In my opinion, I think Aspinall made the right decision,” Mitrione said. “All he gets [if he continues] is a loss on his record. If he fought and had huge balls, if he was at any disadvantage, there's no extra money from the UFC. There’s nothing else on his record.”
“For him to be like, 'Absolutely not, man, I’m fighting at a disadvantage now — no dice.' And on top of that, go and think about this: Aspinall probably had to get that fight to the ground to have a much better chance of winning, because Gane is so damn good at standing. So for that, his depth perception on his shots and everything else, bro, that's all going to be almost neutral after that, if he had any advantage in that position.”
“I think a disqualification — I mean, if it happens twice, I think that should be automatic. I think that having a slap on the wrist and having the person that was affected, if he continues, he’s hamstrung, he’s at some of a disadvantage to not have any point taken away.