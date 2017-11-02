  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Matt Hughes vs. Ken Shamrock

Matt Hughes vs. Ken Shamrock.
- Prime vs. prime.
- No weight limit.
- PEDs allowed.
- Only 1 round, 30 minutes.

Who takes it?
 
Probably Shamrock with a sub
 
Well in present day forms I'd say it's a toss up.
 
Probably Shamrock with a sub
I agree. Prime Shamrock (1995-6) held his own pretty well against Dan Severn in wrestling. And Severn was a 250-pound, NCAA Div. 1 All-American wrestler. It would be a good fight and Hughes would probably have his moments, but I think Shamrock would eventually overpower him and get a leg lock or something.
 
Shamrock would be too big for Hughes.
Not sure about that...Hughes fought Tito in ADCC....took over 10 minutes for Tito to get Matt to the ground. Tito did finally wear Hughes down...but I'm not sure Ken has the cardio...plus I think Tito uses his size better in an overpowering manner. Kens best chance is catching huges in a leglock.
 
I agree. Prime Shamrock (1995-6) held his own pretty well against Dan Severn in wrestling. And Severn was a 250-pound, NCAA Div. 1 All-American wrestler. It would be a good fight and Hughes would probably have his moments, but I think Shamrock would eventually overpower him and get a leg lock or something.
Plus hallman subbed Hughes twice
 
Hughes with relative ease.
Ken was never that good.
 
Hughes with relative ease.
Ken was never that good.
Ken should've never come back to MMA after pro wrestling. Most people here think the Ken Shamrock who fought Tito was the only version...
 
Ken goes down screaming from a phantom punch
 
Shamrock. I like Hughes, but did as well as he did because he had a physical advantage over everyone he beat (minus the first GSP fight, but GSP admits that he was already mentality intimidated before the fight even started). once WWs started to get bigger (Alves, Koshchek) he couldn't bully them around anymore. Hughes relied on his strength and conditioning, and Shamrock just has more of that.
 
Both have sub par striking and on the ground Shamrock has the edge due to size difference and sub threat.
 
