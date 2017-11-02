Probably Shamrock with a sub
Probably Shamrock with a sub
Shamrock would be too big for Hughes.
Plus hallman subbed Hughes twiceI agree. Prime Shamrock (1995-6) held his own pretty well against Dan Severn in wrestling. And Severn was a 250-pound, NCAA Div. 1 All-American wrestler. It would be a good fight and Hughes would probably have his moments, but I think Shamrock would eventually overpower him and get a leg lock or something.
Hughes with relative ease.Matt Hughes vs. Ken Shamrock.
- Prime vs. prime.
- No weight limit.
- PEDs allowed.
- Only 1 round, 30 minutes.
Who takes it?
Hughes with relative ease.
Ken was never that good.
Ken should've never come back to MMA after pro wrestling. Most people here think the Ken Shamrock who fought Tito was the only version...