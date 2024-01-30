Media Matt Hamill Goes In on Jon Jones calling him a "Cheater" for using Steroids and That He Deserved the Loss

Dec 9, 2023
Matt Hamill posted on his Facebook(FB account had over 32k followers) according to the original poster about Jon Jones.
Went in him calling him a cheater and that he deserved to lose also saying he asked for a rematch after but he popped for steroids even back then.

Screenshot_20240129_203511_Reddit.jpg
 
I've never heard anyone make a good argument as to why he doesn't deserve the loss, only that he was the better fighter (as if the winner of every fight has been the better fighter).
 
islam matthachev would've 2-0'ed fellow christian john johnes any day of the week
 
Poirierfan said:
I remember they were filming in Jon's house for something (it might have been a photo), you could see what looked to be syringes in the background in the kitchen. Lol
forums.sherdog.com

Could Jon Jones be using suppositories? (PED in his anus)

Could Jon Jones be using suppositories? (PED in his anus) I've been reading in here how he could avoid detection like Russian Olympians by using TBOL like a mouthwash to avoid it going to his stomach. But could he be doing this as a suppository? (By putting in his anus) Or a TBOL enema...
The guy is no good cheater.
 
you can see people using laughing reaction at his post like hes delusional
 
Levi_ said:
A clean Jones still throws a 12/6 elbow that gives Matt the win.
We can't know that for sure. A clean Jones might not be able to get into a position to throw that elbow.
 
Say what you will about Hamill he wont hear you.
 
