Black9
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 119
- Reaction score
- 648
I agree with Matt Hamill, Jones was never clean, even back then. He'll always be known as a narcissistic ego centric cheat.
I remember they were filming in Jon's house for something (it might have been a photo), you could see what looked to be syringes in the background in the kitchen. Lolyup, I'd think more of an acorn that I would of Jon Jones
I remember they were filming in Jon's house for something (it might have been a photo), you could see what looked to be syringes in the background in the kitchen. Lol
A clean Jones still throws a 12/6 elbow that gives Matt the win.
Looking back it is kind of funny that roided out Jones tried to blind a deaf guy with illegal elbows.I agree with Matt Hamill, Jones was never clean even back then. He'll always be known as a narcissistic ego centric cheater
*roided out Christian Jones, thank youLooking back it is kind of funny that roided out Jones tried to blind a deaf guy with illegal elbows.
A noted psychic told me it was true.We can't know that for sure. A clean Jones might not be able to get into a position to throw that elbow.