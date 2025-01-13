Matt Hamill can hear again.

Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
i don't know what it is, but ariel's interviews always come across as more professional than interviews from other mma media. i think it's because he takes every interview seriously. unlike other mma interviews where they try being too chummy at first. it rubs me the wrong way a bit. maybe that's just me.