Law Matt Gaetz to become Attorney General

Is Matt Gaetz qualified to be AG

Jesus Christ this administration is the stuff of nightmares lmao. Every pick has been truly awful. Didn’t they just choose a guy from Fox News today that essentially said vets are lazy and shouldn’t get to live off the government? It’s like he’s going out of his way to pick the most despicable people. The only bright side to this is that they may burn out very fast in 4 years with such incompetency
 
If you are trying to drain the swamp with the effeciceny & skill of a 4D chess master this was the smart move to make.

Boy I'll say this much, Trump never disappoints.

Its like a movie where they get all the sucky athletes & bad apples onto one team to win a sports championship under the tutelage of a flawed & disgraced redeemable coach....But instead of winning a championship .... America falls.
Tomato Tamaaato same shit.
 
Jesus Christ this administration is the stuff of nightmares lmao. Every pick has been truly awful. Didn’t they just choose a guy from Fox News today that essentially said vets are lazy and shouldn’t get to live off the government? It’s like he’s going out of his way to pick the most despicable people. The only bright side to this is that they may burn out very fast in 4 years with such incompetency
As a fan of the Biden admin, you don’t have much room to complain about incompetence.
 
Don't know much about him so.

So first can he do the job, that's the most important thing.

Then as a bonus does this make the left " literally shake in place".
 
The anti-groomer party loves them some Matt Gaetz, lol. Makes sense considering we just elected Epstein’s bestie. What is the peeper who wants to bang his own daughter planning for Gym Jordan? Sec of State? Fingers crossed…

This is going to be a fun 4 years. Bigger shitshow than last time, guaranteed.
 
