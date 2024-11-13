Sakuraba'sEar
Average White Guy
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2024
- Messages
- 2,150
- Reaction score
- 4,826
get rid of the NFA while they are at it.Oh hell ya! Matt and President Trump.....give us back our guns and CCW licenses here in CA!
As a fan of the Biden admin, you don’t have much room to complain about incompetence.Jesus Christ this administration is the stuff of nightmares lmao. Every pick has been truly awful. Didn’t they just choose a guy from Fox News today that essentially said vets are lazy and shouldn’t get to live off the government? It’s like he’s going out of his way to pick the most despicable people. The only bright side to this is that they may burn out very fast in 4 years with such incompetency
I like Matt but it's funny how our American democracy is essentially a loaded gun that gets wrestled for every 4 yearsNot a fan of this one.
no surprise these were the same group that bought the Juicy Smulliette and Kyle Rittenhouse lies