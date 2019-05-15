Matt Brown Vs Douglas Lima 2007

While watching the Lima MVP fight at the weekend I think it was Mauro mentioned the only man to stop Douglas by strikes was Matt Brown.

So in case anyone hasn't seen it, here you go.



ISCF WW title fight from February 2007



Lima was 5-0 at the time, curiously he has never fought professionally outside of North America, while born in Brazil his parents moved to Atlanta from a young age, Douglas hooked up with ATT Georgia after that.



Matt Brown was already on his up and down career at 5-3 at the time, this was his first fight of 2007 and would go on to lose 3 times after this, all by submission, with just one win in 2007 before joining the cast of Ultimate Fight the next year.



It's a pretty good scrap, not HD obviously, shit the arena couldn't even afford to light the fucking cage properly!

Around 5.00 into the video Matt is on his back with Douglas ready to rain down blows and you can't even see Lima's feet! P4P worst lighting in MMA history?



