Matt Brown Vs Douglas Lima 2007

HUGHPHUG

HUGHPHUG

AL CAPS YO
@Gold
Joined
Jun 4, 2013
Messages
24,745
Reaction score
31,700
While watching the Lima MVP fight at the weekend I think it was Mauro mentioned the only man to stop Douglas by strikes was Matt Brown.
So in case anyone hasn't seen it, here you go.

ISCF WW title fight from February 2007

Lima was 5-0 at the time, curiously he has never fought professionally outside of North America, while born in Brazil his parents moved to Atlanta from a young age, Douglas hooked up with ATT Georgia after that.

Matt Brown was already on his up and down career at 5-3 at the time, this was his first fight of 2007 and would go on to lose 3 times after this, all by submission, with just one win in 2007 before joining the cast of Ultimate Fight the next year.

It's a pretty good scrap, not HD obviously, shit the arena couldn't even afford to light the fucking cage properly!
Around 5.00 into the video Matt is on his back with Douglas ready to rain down blows and you can't even see Lima's feet! P4P worst lighting in MMA history?

 
gono btw said:
Must be the ol´VHS tho...



Click to expand...

The VHS quality helped with the aura of MMA back then, you knew you were watching something underground not necessarily legal, and that the poser living next door with his polite hair and high street tattoos definitely wasn't watching it.

I do wonder if I were 20 years younger and getting into MMA over the last 5/10 years say, with its HD glory and every drop of blood and flying snot in extreme slo-mo clarity, and access to damn near any fight at any time, would I have been as interested and invested in the sport.

I swear even my memories from the events I attended live in the early 2000's are in vhs quality!
 
More need to know about this excellent fight... apparently shot by the people who would go on to film Game of Thrones' final season.

1w0tn5kq5m661.jpg
 
I'd just gone to the clink when this thread was made. Of course it would be my knowledgeable bud @HUGHPHUG who'd have made it. I'd never seen the fight, thanks for having made the thread. And thanks @TRYHARD 2001 for bumping it
 
That's some interesting lighting. Could the crowd see anything?
 
Damm
This thread made me realize gonobtw was banned

I used to enjoy his threads about old school mma
Any reason for his ban?
 
Necrocrawler said:
Damm
This thread made me realize gonobtw was banned

I used to enjoy his threads about old school mma
Any reason for his ban?
Click to expand...
Was one of my favorites around here. I didn't realize he was gone. Hopefully his ghost is still floating around here
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,376
Messages
57,092,978
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top