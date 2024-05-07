Media Matt Brown talks about the moment he knew he needed to retire

aww fuck we coulda saw brown v griffin


That is exactly how I make every life decision

Would've been a fucked up world if Max Griffin got wins over Condit and Brown.
 
VinceArch said:
Man, it already sounds like his speech is affected.
:(
that's the first thing i thought too. dude is either slurring or now has a strong lisp. but then i realized maybe he's dipping and that's what is making him sound weird because it looks like his right cheek is either swollen from getting punched or is packed full of dip.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
that's the first thing i thought too. dude is either slurring or now has a strong lisp. but then i realized maybe he's dipping and that's what is making him sound weird because it looks like his right cheek is either swollen from getting punched or is packed full of dip.
He def sounds different...
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
that's the first thing i thought too. dude is either slurring or now has a strong lisp. but then i realized maybe he's dipping and that's what is making him sound weird because it looks like his right cheek is either swollen from getting punched or is packed full of dip.
Both are unfortunate but I think dip is the lesser of two evils.
 
Before watching I guessed that he got offered a fight and didn't feel like doing it. A fighter like him is always game and it makes sense that if one of your major attributes dwindles it's time to reevaluate.
 
HHJ said:
He def sounds different...
yeah because his voice even sounds higher pitched and more whiney than it used to before but i thought maybe it's the shitty phone mic. this interview was only 4 yrs ago...
 
