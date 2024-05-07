Man, it already sounds like his speech is affected.
He def sounds different...that's the first thing i thought too. dude is either slurring or now has a strong lisp. but then i realized maybe he's dipping and that's what is making him sound weird because it looks like his right cheek is either swollen from getting punched or is packed full of dip.
Age is but a number for an immortal.What a stupid thing to say at 40 plus years old
Both are unfortunate but I think dip is the lesser of two evils.that's the first thing i thought too. dude is either slurring or now has a strong lisp. but then i realized maybe he's dipping and that's what is making him sound weird because it looks like his right cheek is either swollen from getting punched or is packed full of dip.
He def sounds different...