Matt Brown Retirement

"Coffee, deadlifts, death metal, elbows" What a guy.



Surprised not to see a big thread on this already. Matt Brown announced his retirement on social media.



Brown was one of my absolute all time favorites to watch. Tough as hell and always entertaining. Also, his fighting style, with its emphasis on clinch violence always made him seem like one of the most "real" and least "sport" types of fighters in the UFC.



Dude was an absolute beast. Absolute legend.



I'm glad he is getting out now. Given his age and history of substances, I don't think sticking around in a post USADA UFC would have been very good for him. I don't know if that entered into his conscious decision or not, but I think it is a good move.



