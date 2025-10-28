Matt Brown calls out Chael and Weakheart's bs.

Blastbeat said:
Matt Brown is a JBG disciple so his words are already more credible than Chael's or Smith's
maybe it takes a quitter to know one :)

Chael and Smith might be the perfect guys for the job :)
 
Anyone who takes anything Chael says seriously is a mark.

Lionheart is also not a very good analyst. He thinks he's smart, but he's not very good.

They both work for the UFC. Enough said.
 
USA!USA! said:
Anyone who takes anything Chael says seriously is a mark.

Lionheart is also not a very good analyst. He thinks he's smart, but he's not very good.

They both work for the UFC. Enough said.
He thinks he can fight, but went to a decision with a WW crackhead
 
USA!USA! said:
Anyone who takes anything Chael says seriously is a mark.

Lionheart is also not a very good analyst. He thinks he's smart, but he's not very good.

They both work for the UFC. Enough said.
When was the last time these two were correct about anything, it basically never happened.
 
Very sensible take by Matt
 
Sonnen and Smith are 2 of the biggest quitters in da game. 😭
 
Arlovski thought Tom quit too but by all means, let's call him lots of names too. He's been a big nothing in the cage for over 25yrs, right guys?
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Sonnen and Smith are 2 of the biggest quitters in da game. 😭
I think they mentioned that as people who have personally “checked out” of fights, that is what they saw that night

I know I wouldn’t continue with compromised vision, especially at U Fight Cheap (but we’ll pay tonights medical bills)
 
Chael tapped out to so many triangles and never went to sleep like a warrior.
 
Great video.


Matt Brown absolutely spot on with his take. Crazy people putting this on Aspinall and letting him deal with the fallout.

Did they expect him as the champion to get eye gouged early and fight his undeserving challenger through injury?

Cheating Gane had everything to gain and nothing to lose with his foul
 
egk said:
Arlovski thought Tom quit too but by all means, let's call him lots of names too. He's been a big nothing in the cage for over 25yrs, right guys?
AA disconnected his controller against Fat Mir and turned into a lame point fighter by the time Covid hit, I would not listen to anything he has to say about whether a fighter quit or not.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Didn't he lose to Tom ? maybe jealousy?
Arlovski was the UFC champ when Tom was in grade school.. He was 43 when Tom beat him. and it's still one of Tom's biggest wins I think Arlovski has seen more than most fighters and fans.
My point is this argument has become like politics in the US. People automatically think anyone who has an opinion that's the opposite of theirs is an asshole, retarded, fascist, Nazi or whatever.
 
Thesnake101 said:
AA disconnected his controller against Fat Mir and turned into a lame point fighter by the time Covid hit, I would not listen to anything he has to say about whether a fighter quit or not.
But you'd listen to former heroin addict, Matt Brown, right? cuz he agrees with you? lol
 
