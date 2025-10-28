Matt Brown calls out Chael and Weakheart's bs.

Matt Brown is a JBG disciple so his words are already more credible than Chael's or Smith's
He thinks he can fight, but went to a decision with a WW crackheadAnyone who takes anything Chael says seriously is a mark.
Lionheart is also not a very good analyst. He thinks he's smart, but he's not very good.
They both work for the UFC. Enough said.
Sonnen and Smith are 2 of the biggest quitters in da game.
Arlovski thought Tom quit too but by all means, let's call him lots of names too. He's been a big nothing in the cage for over 25yrs, right guys?
AA disconnected his controller against Fat Mir and turned into a lame point fighter by the time Covid hit, I would not listen to anything he has to say about whether a fighter quit or not.Arlovski thought Tom quit too but by all means, let's call him lots of names too. He's been a big nothing in the cage for over 25yrs, right guys?
Arlovski was the UFC champ when Tom was in grade school.. He was 43 when Tom beat him. and it's still one of Tom's biggest wins I think Arlovski has seen more than most fighters and fans.Didn't he lose to Tom ? maybe jealousy?
But you'd listen to former heroin addict, Matt Brown, right? cuz he agrees with you? lolAA disconnected his controller against Fat Mir and turned into a lame point fighter by the time Covid hit, I would not listen to anything he has to say about whether a fighter quit or not.