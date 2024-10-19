Matomeds greatness

Poatan said: People speak here like hes new goat. Who is his most impressive win? Is it Johnny Walker?

Agreed, he doesn't deserve a title shot. Not even with a win over Rakic. He doesn't have any good wins, he's just a big goon and has some grappling skills. It's mostly just Adesanya nuthuggers and they hate Pereira because he's better and more successful. They just want someone, anyone to beat Pereira.