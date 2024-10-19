Matomeds greatness

Poatan

Poatan

People speak here like hes new goat. Who is his most impressive win? Is it Johnny Walker?
He has done norhing to earn title shot
 
Poatan said:
People speak here like hes new goat. Who is his most impressive win? Is it Johnny Walker?
He has done norhing to earn title shot
Agreed, he doesn't deserve a title shot. Not even with a win over Rakic. He doesn't have any good wins, he's just a big goon and has some grappling skills. It's mostly just Adesanya nuthuggers and they hate Pereira because he's better and more successful. They just want someone, anyone to beat Pereira.


you mean MAGAmed? It means magician of the middle
 
  • Krylov #8
  • Oezdemir #8
  • Santos #5
  • Smith #5
  • Blachowicz #3 (Draw)
  • Walker #7
He has 5 wins over ranked opponents since 2021, it's not the best resume but by exhaustion he's the clear next challenger for the title. His fight next Saturday should clear any doubt about that.
 
You basement dwellers should not question a fighter's right for a title shot. Just watch the fights and stfu.
 
