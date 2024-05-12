He was a warrior in that fight. He never quit. He never looked for a way out. He was gassed. He couldn't see. He went out on his shield, taking career altering damage, leaving a part of himself in the cage. Great performance and win by CDF. Respect to both for putting it all on the line. Give these guys their props. They regularly do the ridiculous. A fighter's life is one I can't fathom and should be appreciated more, win or lose.