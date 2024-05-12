Media Mateusz Rębecki shows his busted up face in the hospital

He was a warrior in that fight. He never quit. He never looked for a way out. He was gassed. He couldn't see. He went out on his shield, taking career altering damage, leaving a part of himself in the cage. Great performance and win by CDF. Respect to both for putting it all on the line. Give these guys their props. They regularly do the ridiculous. A fighter's life is one I can't fathom and should be appreciated more, win or lose.
 
ERcy_s9X0AQ1wWa.jpg
 
I guess being built like a brick shithouse doesn’t necessarily cut it in the worlds premiere mma outfit. Who knew? 😂
 
Substance Abuse said:
He was a warrior in that fight. He never quit. He never looked for a way out. He was gassed. He couldn't see. He went out on his shield, taking career altering damage, leaving a part of himself in the cage. Great performance and win by CDF. Respect to both for putting it all on the line. Give these guys their props. They regularly do the ridiculous. A fighter's life is one I can't fathom and should be appreciated more, win or lose.
Click to expand...
Yeah, it was a great fight. Hats off to both of them
 
Rough night. Hats off to him for having the heart of a champ, and hope nothing's broke / has a speedy recovery.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,068
Messages
55,536,883
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top