BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,918
- Reaction score
- 44,619
It's a good fight. Klein just hasn't been given a chance to climb into the rankings but has proven himself worth a shot against anyone outside the top 5.#7 fighting an unranked and not on short notice? Ok then.
It's a good fight and good for Klein. It's shitty for Gamrot and does nothing for him.It's a good fight. Klein just hasn't been given a chance to climb into the rankings but has proven himself worth a shot against anyone outside the top 5.