Mateusz Gamrot vs L'udovít Klein is set for May 31

Who wins?

I like this fight, good stylistic matchup. Gamrot probably spams takedowns though to a decision.
 
I think Gamrot got this one. Klein is good but this is a pretty huge step up in competition.
 
#7 fighting an unranked and not on short notice? Ok then.
 
#7 fighting an unranked and not on short notice? Ok then.
It's a good fight. Klein just hasn't been given a chance to climb into the rankings but has proven himself worth a shot against anyone outside the top 5.
 
Damn I thought Gamrot would get someone close to top 5. Especially since the division is clogged up at the top.

Imagine if the decision went to him instead of Hooker. Maybe it would've been better for the division because Hooker is injured all the time
 
It's a good fight. Klein just hasn't been given a chance to climb into the rankings but has proven himself worth a shot against anyone outside the top 5.
It's a good fight and good for Klein. It's shitty for Gamrot and does nothing for him.
 
Gamrot in for another tough day at the office. Meanwhile mid guys like Paddy and Chase Hooper getting more buzz and high profile fights against washed big name 40something year olds lol.


Can’t tell me there ain’t no Dana White Privilege.


<NoneOfMy>
 
Rooting for Klein, Gamrot has not looked the part of a contender for a while now. Pretty clear he's reached his ceiling and it's just a bit below that of a contender.
 
