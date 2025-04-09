Kowboy On Sherdog
says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will shit his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy https://t.co/TKbm1hn5X2
— Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) April 8, 2025
Mateusz Gamrot took a dig at Arman Tsarukyan for seeking a matchup against Paddy Pimblett.
Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 earlier this year. However, “Ahalkalakets” pulled out due to a back injury a day before the fight.
UFC CEO Dana White seemed annoyed by the withdrawal and confirmed that Tsarukyan wouldn’t be getting the next lightweight title shot. Pimblett recently started claimed to have heard that the UFC doctors never advised Tsarukyan to pull out of UFC 311. “The Baddy” further mocked Tsarukyan for being a “posh boy” who “chickened out” of a fight.
Pimblett is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tsarukyan has now challenged Pimblett to call him out if he beats Chandler.
“Says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in UFC just because he’s got a funny accent and budget Beatles haircut,” Tsarukyan wrote on X. “I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will sh—t his pants in the Octagon when we meet clown.”
However, veteran contender Gamrot doesn’t think a matchup against Pimblett is Tsarukyan’s route to the title. “Gamer” has already beaten Tsarukyan via unanimous decision in 2022 and is now willing to offer a rematch.
“Stop looking for easy fights, especially with a clown,” Gamrot wrote on X. “Without ambition you will never be a champion, you got a chance to get revenge so accept it.”
Stop looking for easy fights, especially with a clown. Without ambition you will never be a champion, you got a chance to get revenge so accept it https://t.co/Z2I6TAcY3V
— Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) April 8, 2025
Tsarukyan has racked up a four-fight winning streak since losing to Gamrot, leaving behind the likes of Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira in his wake. Meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a split-decision loss against Dan Hooker last year that ended a three-fight winning streak snapped.
