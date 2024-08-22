This is going to be a spicy thread.



I was thinking about this recently because a German friend of mine was talking about Koreans are now the "popular" Asians and being Korean is cool nowadays. Her younger sister is into K-Pop and stuff.



I have recently arrived to Korea from Vietnam and have lived here before as well having traveled around different asian countries, and I can observe certain changes.



It's fascinating how women's perception of attraction work because it seems a particular demographic of men are now considered more attractive because they are perceived by other women as attractive.



The term Mate Choice copying from what I understand is basically when a man is perceived to be more attractive by women if other women find him attractive or are "vouched" by other women. You'll get more attention from women at the pub if you go to with an attractive female friend. Or the classic phenomenon of men in relationships getting more attention than when they're single. It's also not unheard of for women to be more attracted to their boyfriends/husbands if he has sex with other women, or at the very least has options.



It seems this dynamic can be extended to entire demographics of men.



When I was younger, the common narrative was that asian men aren't perceived as attractive; they were often meek, socially awkward, skinny nerds, etc. It was quite rare to see a non-asian woman with an asian man, while it was common to see western (white) men with asian women.



But now things have changed, especially in Korea. Droves of young impressionable women from Europe, Latin America, and North America who are rabid consumers of korean dramas, movies, and pop music are in Korea. It's not that rare to see a western woman with a Korean man in the younger demographic. I have met white and latina girls who have explicitly told me they traveled all that way to meet Korean guys. This is great for Korean guys but I think it's have an affect for other asians as well. While not as common as in Korea, I see more local men in Thailand dating farang women, which was probably unheard years ago.



It's fascinating how by showing a certain ethnic group of men as attractive in pop culture, women start to see them as attractive, but if they're shown as unattractive, women as a whole are not attracted to them.

It's fascinating at the same time retarded if this is how women perceive men to be attractive or not.



For us men, we wouldn't be attracted to a particular group of women just because of pop culture. We just care if they're hot, no matter their race or nationality. I'm not watching British shows and listening to British bands and thinking of moving to the UK to find me an English girl lol. It's fucking weird but here we are.



I think to an extent the same can be said about how it's "normal" for women to make out with each other and it's not a big deal. I don't think straight dudes would be making out with each other no matter how much the media tried to normalize it. Women are just more impressionable it seems.



They should normalize casting actors under 5'7 as leads in rom coms as an experiment to see if I get more attention.



Any of you guys observe this or am I wrong?