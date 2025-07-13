Matchrs to make!!!!!!!

guesswhoseback
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2020
- Messages
- 5,467
- Reaction score
- 2,138
Kline vs Alexis thinara
Ramirez-cut that bum
Walker vs shamil gaziev
Moura vs Tracy Cortes
Jake Matthews vs Chris Curtis
Tafa-cut that bum
Lane-cut that bum
Garcia vs lerone Murphy
Kattar-cut that bum
Bonfirm vs Randy Brown
Thompson-cut that bum
Lewis-tough call he has already fought everyone pretty much idk Victor petrino?
