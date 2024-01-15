Matchroom vs Queensberry 5 vs 5 in Saudi PPV June 1st PPV

@MMALOPEZThere are 78 fighters in Matchroom's current stable & 76 fighters in Queensberry's. Here's the full list. You may see some fighters that are in both. That's either because they're co-promoted or the fighter switched stables and their website has yet to be updated to reflect the most recent changes.
- Nikita Ababiy
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev
- Canelo Alvarez
- Demetrius Andrade
- Qais Ashfaq
- Martin Bakole
- Zelfa Barrett
- Reece Bellotti
- Conor Benn
- Chris Billam-Smith
- Dmitry Bivol
- Arthur Biyarslanov
- Cecilia Brækhus
- Joshua Buatsi
- Ricky Burns
- Chantelle Cameron
- Felix Cash
- Marc Castro
- Ted Cheeseman
- Souleymane Cissokho
- Kieron Conway
- Joe Cordina
- Shannon Courtenay
- Robbie Davies Jr
- John Docherty
- Sam Eggington
- Alexis Espino
- Juan Francisco Estrada
- Tevin Farmer
- Aqib Fiaz
- Rocky Fielding
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Raymond Ford
- Anthony Fowler
- Charles Frankham
- Kid Galahad
- Jordan Gill
- Shakhram Giyasov
- Devin Haney
- Terri Harper
- John Hedges
- Filip Hrgović
- Daniel Jacobs
- Callum Johnson
- Natasha Jonas
- Otha Jones III
- Anthony Joshua
- Josh Kelly
- Israil Madrimov
- Magomedrasul Majidov
- Florian Marku
- Savannah Marshall
- Julio Cesar Martinez
- Reshat Mati
- Lawrence Okolie
- Diego Pacheco
- Hopey Price
- Craig Richards
- Lewis Ritson
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
- John Ryder
- Billy Joe Saunders
- Ellie Scotney
- Callum Smith
- Dalton Smith
- Katie Taylor
- James Tennyson
- Jessie Vargas
- Josh Warrington
- Martin Joseph Ward
- Fabio Wardley
- Dillian Whyte
- Thomas Whittaker Hart
- Austin Williams
- Gamal Yafai
- Khalid Yafai
- Daniyar Yeleussinov
- Zhilei Zhang
- Aloys Junior
- Amaar Akbar
- Andrew Cain
- Anthony Cacace
- Anthony Yarde
- Arnold Obodai
- Ben Collins
- Ben Fail
- Billy Adams
- Boma Brown
- Brad Strand
- Callum Thompson
- Carl Fail
- Charles Frankham
- Charlie Hickford
- Chris Bourke
- Christopher Luteke
- Daniel Dubois
- David Adeleye
- Dennis Mccann
- Denys Berinchyk
- Denzel Bentley
- Eithan James
- Ekow Essuman
- Ellis Zorro
- Eoghan Lavin
- Ezra Taylor
- Frank Wood
- Gavin Gwynne
- George Davey
- Hamzah Sheeraz
- Hannah Rankin
- Henry Turner
- Iman Zamatkesh
- Ionut Baluta
- James Heneghan
- Jamie Chamberlain
- Jim Smith
- Joe Joyce
- Joel Kodua
- Joseph Parker
- Joshua Frankham
- Kahlid Ali
- Karol Itauma
- Kristina O'hara
- Liam Davies
- Louie Lynn
- Macauley Owen
- Mark Chamberlain
- Mark Heffron
- Masood Abdullah
- Moses Itauma
- Nathan Heaney
- Nathaniel Collins
- Natty Ngwenya
- Nick Ball
- Nicola Barke
- Oronzo Birardi
- Owen Cooper
- Pierce O'Leary
- Raven Chapman
- Royston Barney-Smith
- Ryan Garner
- Sam King
- Sam Noakes
- Sean Noakes
- Solomon Dacres
- Sonny Liston Ali
- Steven Cairns
- Tommy Fletcher
- Tyson Fury
- Umar Khan
- Willo Hayden
- Willy Hutchinson
- Zach Parker
- Zhilei Zhang