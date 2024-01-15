Matchroom vs Queensberry 5 vs 5 in Saudi PPV June 1st PPV - Wilder vs Zhang- main event

I’d like to see Fisher vs Itauma , Hearn needs to get back some heavyweights he let Zhang and Hunter go he also had Hrgovic not sure if he’s still co promoted by Hearn ? He’s let Warren have an upper hand in that class he should be trying to get guys like Sonny Conto and Vlad Sirenko young talents on board .
 
There are 78 fighters in Matchroom's current stable & 76 fighters in Queensberry's. Here's the full list. You may see some fighters that are in both. That's either because they're co-promoted or the fighter switched stables and their website has yet to be updated to reflect the most recent changes.

  • Nikita Ababiy
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev
  • Canelo Alvarez
  • Demetrius Andrade
  • Qais Ashfaq
  • Martin Bakole
  • Zelfa Barrett
  • Reece Bellotti
  • Conor Benn
  • Chris Billam-Smith
  • Dmitry Bivol
  • Arthur Biyarslanov
  • Cecilia Brækhus
  • Joshua Buatsi
  • Ricky Burns
  • Chantelle Cameron
  • Felix Cash
  • Marc Castro
  • Ted Cheeseman
  • Souleymane Cissokho
  • Kieron Conway
  • Joe Cordina
  • Shannon Courtenay
  • Robbie Davies Jr
  • John Docherty
  • Sam Eggington
  • Alexis Espino
  • Juan Francisco Estrada
  • Tevin Farmer
  • Aqib Fiaz
  • Rocky Fielding
  • Scott Fitzgerald
  • Raymond Ford
  • Anthony Fowler
  • Charles Frankham
  • Kid Galahad
  • Jordan Gill
  • Shakhram Giyasov
  • Devin Haney
  • Terri Harper
  • John Hedges
  • Filip Hrgović
  • Daniel Jacobs
  • Callum Johnson
  • Natasha Jonas
  • Otha Jones III
  • Anthony Joshua
  • Josh Kelly
  • Israil Madrimov
  • Magomedrasul Majidov
  • Florian Marku
  • Savannah Marshall
  • Julio Cesar Martinez
  • Reshat Mati
  • Lawrence Okolie
  • Diego Pacheco
  • Hopey Price
  • Craig Richards
  • Lewis Ritson
  • Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
  • John Ryder
  • Billy Joe Saunders
  • Ellie Scotney
  • Callum Smith
  • Dalton Smith
  • Katie Taylor
  • James Tennyson
  • Jessie Vargas
  • Josh Warrington
  • Martin Joseph Ward
  • Fabio Wardley
  • Dillian Whyte
  • Thomas Whittaker Hart
  • Austin Williams
  • Gamal Yafai
  • Khalid Yafai
  • Daniyar Yeleussinov
  • Zhilei Zhang
  • Aloys Junior
  • Amaar Akbar
  • Andrew Cain
  • Anthony Cacace
  • Anthony Yarde
  • Arnold Obodai
  • Ben Collins
  • Ben Fail
  • Billy Adams
  • Boma Brown
  • Brad Strand
  • Callum Thompson
  • Carl Fail
  • Charles Frankham
  • Charlie Hickford
  • Chris Bourke
  • Christopher Luteke
  • Daniel Dubois
  • David Adeleye
  • Dennis Mccann
  • Denys Berinchyk
  • Denzel Bentley
  • Eithan James
  • Ekow Essuman
  • Ellis Zorro
  • Eoghan Lavin
  • Ezra Taylor
  • Frank Wood
  • Gavin Gwynne
  • George Davey
  • Hamzah Sheeraz
  • Hannah Rankin
  • Henry Turner
  • Iman Zamatkesh
  • Ionut Baluta
  • James Heneghan
  • Jamie Chamberlain
  • Jim Smith
  • Joe Joyce
  • Joel Kodua
  • Joseph Parker
  • Joshua Frankham
  • Kahlid Ali
  • Karol Itauma
  • Kristina O'hara
  • Liam Davies
  • Louie Lynn
  • Macauley Owen
  • Mark Chamberlain
  • Mark Heffron
  • Masood Abdullah
  • Moses Itauma
  • Nathan Heaney
  • Nathaniel Collins
  • Natty Ngwenya
  • Nick Ball
  • Nicola Barke
  • Oronzo Birardi
  • Owen Cooper
  • Pierce O'Leary
  • Raven Chapman
  • Royston Barney-Smith
  • Ryan Garner
  • Sam King
  • Sam Noakes
  • Sean Noakes
  • Solomon Dacres
  • Sonny Liston Ali
  • Steven Cairns
  • Tommy Fletcher
  • Tyson Fury
  • Umar Khan
  • Willo Hayden
  • Willy Hutchinson
  • Zach Parker
  • Zhilei Zhang
 
Wilder vs zhang, how’s that on the 5v5, wilder is not a matchroom fighter, is Eddie that low on fighters
 
