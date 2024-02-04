Matchmaking for UFC 301

JoeRowe
Some of the bigger Brazilian names are already booked; Charles, Burns, Figgy, Costa among others. So I'm thinking:
UFC 301
Pereira vs Hill**
Pantoja vs Horiguchi***
Luque vs Thompson 2
Barboza vs Caceres
Natalia vs Cortez
Caio vs Craig*
Elves vs Frevola
Aldana vs Vieira 2
Brunno vs Stoltzfus
Klose vs Silva*
Brito vs Woodson
Kowalkiewicz vs Lucindo*
Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas*
*Already booked
**Hill just cleared a week ago, gives 45-50 days to ease into fight shape, then 35 days of hard sparring(little to no wrestling/grappling), + fight-week/cutting weight. It's feasible if he takes his time & has the right people making sure he doesn't push too hard too soon. If not throw in Ankalaev.
***Gooch wants back, Rizin President is willing, no other contenders unless Albazi's neck injury is already healed.
Maybe not on par with 298-300, but better than 297 at least.
