Matchmaking for UFC 301

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
6,473
Reaction score
11,084
Some of the bigger Brazilian names are already booked; Charles, Burns, Figgy, Costa among others. So I'm thinking:

UFC 301
Pereira vs Hill**
Pantoja vs Horiguchi***
Luque vs Thompson 2
Barboza vs Caceres
Natalia vs Cortez

Caio vs Craig*
Elves vs Frevola
Aldana vs Vieira 2
Brunno vs Stoltzfus

Klose vs Silva*
Brito vs Woodson
Kowalkiewicz vs Lucindo*
Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas*

*Already booked

**Hill just cleared a week ago, gives 45-50 days to ease into fight shape, then 35 days of hard sparring(little to no wrestling/grappling), + fight-week/cutting weight. It's feasible if he takes his time & has the right people making sure he doesn't push too hard too soon. If not throw in Ankalaev.

***Gooch wants back, Rizin President is willing, no other contenders unless Albazi's neck injury is already healed.

Maybe not on par with 298-300, but better than 297 at least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Prognosticating The UFC's 2024 Schedule, To 300 & Beyond
Replies
10
Views
529
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira
Replies
3
Views
623
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,742
Messages
55,023,919
Members
174,555
Latest member
mamasboy57

Share this page

Back
Top