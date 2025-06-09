Matchmaking bantamweight

P

Prazeres

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Mar 31, 2025
Messages
279
Reaction score
313
In the wake of UFC 316 here is what I think the matchup that should be made.
- Merab vs Cory (Basically already done, the best guy Merab hasn't beaten yet)
- O'Malley vs Cejudo (Henry is just old and with just enough name value to be a good bounceback fight for Sean, also there is already some beef)
- Yan vs McGhee (Not sure I get it, but they seem deadset on it)
- Bautista vs Umar (given the lenght of his win streak, Mario should be moved toward title contention, also would be a good test for Umar if they want to get him back in the title picture)
- Yadong vs Font (Rob defended the gate two times in a row, so he deserves to fight up, and Yadong is the only guy around his ranking that he hasn't fought yet)
- Zahabi vs Chito (Aiemann called for it and it fits their respective career trajectory)
- Figgy vs Montel Jackson (Both heavy hitters could be a fun fight, Jackson innactivity between fight will allow his schedule to allow for Figgy to heal up, also makes sense for where they both are right now)
- Phillips vs Oliveira (already booked, good fight)
- Patchy Mix vs Da'Mon Blackshear (Mix probably doesn't get another shot at the top 15 after getting 30-27 by number 10, Blackshear is right at the edge of the rankings and an interesting mirror match as another skilled grappler that's big for the division)
 
Merab vs sandhagen
O'Malley vs figgy
Umar vs yan(think he's gonna smoke McGhee
Song vs zahabi
Chito vs  cejudo
Mix vs font
 
Merab vs. Sandhagen
O’Malley vs. Song
Yan/Mcgee vs. Umar
Bautista vs. Font
Chito vs. Zahabi
Mix vs. Fig
Rosas Jr. vs. Talbott
Jackson vs. Oliveira
 
I like what you got going TS, I like it all. Mix should be on a 3-4 fight set back from title. He was given the quick 2 fight path and blew it.
 
Gabe said:
Yan/Mcgee vs. Umar
Click to expand...
A little crazy that Sandhagen should get a title shot off 1 win against figgy despite taking a complete loss before that fight to umar. Meanwhile this suggests that Yan should have to fight, Song, figgy and Mcgee THEN Umar to get a title fight. even though Yan beat sandhagen in a title fight. Sean? gets to do nothing. Sandhagen? Just a win against figgy who Yan already beat while on a winning streak. Yan? Do what sean did, do what Cory did, then beat McGee (for some dumb reason)and then ON TOP OF ALL THAT do what sandhagen couldn't. Brutal, but this is how i see it playing out for him. umar will get to just sit and wait for a no 1 contenders fight while everyone else has to earn it. I can see it now.
 
Last edited:
FEDORFAN44 said:
Merab vs sandhagen
O'Malley vs figgy
Umar vs yan(think he's gonna smoke McGhee
Song vs zahabi
Chito vs  cejudo
Mix vs font
Click to expand...
I agree. Yan vs McGhee is a sham. It should have been O'Malley fighting McGhee for a tune-up fight, and then Merab vs Sandhagen right away.

But ya, this is the perfect matches to make for 135.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Why aren't more Bantamweights moving up to Featherweight?
Replies
6
Views
187
laleggenda27
laleggenda27
MrBlackheart
If the UFC doesn’t nail 317, are you disappointed with the 1st half of 2025?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
Aluminati
Aluminati
JoeRowe
UFC 315 Ideas
Replies
7
Views
1K
svmr_db
svmr_db
tornado362
Making sense of the Flyweight & Bantamweight Divisions
Replies
16
Views
618
Feaser
Feaser
BEATDOWNS
Chris The Crippler Leben gets first UFC title fight (Judging UFC 311)
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,429
Messages
57,401,211
Members
175,691
Latest member
Autonym

Share this page

Back
Top