Matchmaking bantamweight

In the wake of UFC 316 here is what I think the matchup that should be made.

- Merab vs Cory (Basically already done, the best guy Merab hasn't beaten yet)

- O'Malley vs Cejudo (Henry is just old and with just enough name value to be a good bounceback fight for Sean, also there is already some beef)

- Yan vs McGhee (Not sure I get it, but they seem deadset on it)

- Bautista vs Umar (given the lenght of his win streak, Mario should be moved toward title contention, also would be a good test for Umar if they want to get him back in the title picture)

- Yadong vs Font (Rob defended the gate two times in a row, so he deserves to fight up, and Yadong is the only guy around his ranking that he hasn't fought yet)

- Zahabi vs Chito (Aiemann called for it and it fits their respective career trajectory)

- Figgy vs Montel Jackson (Both heavy hitters could be a fun fight, Jackson innactivity between fight will allow his schedule to allow for Figgy to heal up, also makes sense for where they both are right now)

- Phillips vs Oliveira (already booked, good fight)

- Patchy Mix vs Da'Mon Blackshear (Mix probably doesn't get another shot at the top 15 after getting 30-27 by number 10, Blackshear is right at the edge of the rankings and an interesting mirror match as another skilled grappler that's big for the division)