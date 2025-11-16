MATCHES TO MAKE!!!!!

guesswhoseback

Borschev-cut that bum
Suskaraev- vs donte Johnson
Kline vs. Alexis thainara
Sabattini vs. Nathaniel wood
Daukus vs nurzlton ruziboev
Meershit- cut that bum
Blqnchfield- vs Natalie Silva
Rodriguez- vs. Joe pfyfer
Saint Denis vs. Justin gathje
Prates vs. Michael Morales
Edwards-cut that bum
Morales vs. Carlos prates
Schevenko- if there is any fighter that's totally cleared out a division that deserves to move up it's her vs. kayala Harrison
Makachev-fuck tough on who he should fight but I'd say shavkat rahkminiov
 
Id give Morales the shot. Hes been active and exciting. Prates can fight Usman or Buckley if Usman is scared. Shavkat...who knows where the guy is.
I think there are challengers for Shev left but if she wants to she can fight Harrelson. Kayla is supposed to fight Nunes though.
 
sonhow said:
Id give Morales the shot. Hes been active and exciting. Prates can fight Usman or Buckley if Usman is scared. Shavkat...who knows where the guy is.
I think there are challengers for Shev left but if she wants to she can fight Harrelson. Kayla is supposed to fight Nunes though.
Probably Shev vs Silva but damn Shev is just insane. IDK if she was bored for a but with some uninspiring performances but she looks better than ever. I thought Weili's speed would be a factor and Shev made it completely irrelevant.
 
mkess101 said:
Probably Shev vs Silva but damn Shev is just insane. IDK if she was bored for a but with some uninspiring performances but she looks better than ever. I thought Weili's speed would be a factor and Shev made it completely irrelevant.
Yah gotta respect her and give props. Shes had close fights that I scored against her but when shes on shes the best no doubt about it.
 
