MATCHES TO MAKE¡!!!!!!!!

Borschev-cut that bum
Suskaraev- vs donte Johnson
Kline vs. Alexis thainara
Sabattini vs. Nathaniel wood
Daukus vs nurzlton ruziboev
Meershit- cut that bum
Blqnchfield- vs Natalie Silva
Rodriguez- vs. Joe pfyfer
Saint Denis vs. Justin gathje
Prates vs. Michael Morales
Edwards-cut that bum
Morales vs. Carlos prates
Schevenko- if there is any fighter that's totally cleared out a division that deserves to move up it's her vs. kayala Harrison
Makachev-fuck tough on who he should fight but I'd say shavkat rahkminiov
