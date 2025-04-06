Matches to make!!!!!

Buday vs valter Walker

Falcao-cht that bum

Lookboome vs. Pierra Rodriguez

Nunes-cut that bum

Belbita-cut that bum

Valentin-cut that bum

Lee vs. David Martinez

Rominius-cut that bum

Sabbatini- vs Jorge mariscal

Murphy vs.arnold Allen
 
Romious at least fought for your money - probably had the fight of the night

I’d cut finney before him
 
