Matches to make!!!!!!

Elliot vs Gabriel bonfim
Gall-cut that bum
Onoma vs Ismael bonfim
Jackson cut that bum
McGee vs rob font
Ruffy vs Alexander hernadez
Llntoop cut that bum
Nickel vs Gregory Rodriguez
Craig cut that bum
Chandler cut that bum
Jones whatever people want do the opposite to make people mad
 
Cut Michael Chandler LOL
 
