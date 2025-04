Matches to make after Machado Garry vs Prates

Not sure Garry's stock went up from that. I bet on him so he won me some money, but I don't think him gassing, going for 20 TDs and getting stuffed or Prates getting right back up on the few he did get, then flopping around like a fish and looking like he might get finished in the 5th against a guy outside the top 10 screams "get this man a title shot".



He did win, so it's not like it moves him down the rankings either, but maybe a nice point fight with Leon Scott, then Buckley can fight Brady if he gets past Usman, and Buckley/Garry can fight a #1 contender fight late 2025 or early 2026 if they both win.