Matches to make after Holloway vs Poirier 3

Nicolle Caliari vs. Brogan Walker - Loser leaves UFC.

Carli Judice vs. Ernesta Kareckaite - Both women coming off needed wins over Caliari. Let's see who can make it two in a row.

Jackson McVey vs. Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos - Rebound fight for both off debut losses.

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jun Yong Park - Both men are on two fight win streaks. Let's see who can make it three.

Lukasz Brzeski - CUT - 3 fight losing streak.

Ryan Spann vs. Thomas Petersen - Good win for Spann. I think this is a solid next step.

Marcin Prachnio vs. Ion Cuțelaba - Rebound fight for both men off some tough losses.

Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby - I'm a fan of this call out. Definitely a fun fight.

Adam Fugitt vs. Charlie Radtke - Rebound fight for both men

Islam Dulatov vs. Nikolay Veretennikov - Both coming off wins tonight. Not a bad shout.

Robert Valentin - Cut - 3 fight losing streak.

Ateba Gautier vs. Osman Diaz - Good win for Gautier. Happy with this next.

Francisco Prado - Cut - He won this fight IMO but 3 fight losing streak.

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Kopylov - Loser drops out the top 15

Brendan Allen vs. Dolidze/Hernandez winner - Good win for Allen. I like this as his next step.

Kyler Phillips vs. Patchy Mix - Tough loss for Phillips. I'm happy with this as a rebound for both.

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Aiemann Zahabi - Think this is a great next step for Vinicius.

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Ismael Bonfim - Good rebound for both men.

Michael Johnson vs. Michael Chandler - Based on his win streak and history. Happy with Johnson fighting a ranked opponent. Think this is such a fun fight on paper.

Dan Ige vs. Giga Chikadze - Loser falls out the top 15.

Patricio Pitbull vs. Josh Emmett - Good win for Pitbull. I think this is a solid next step for him.

Kevin Holland vs. Neil Magny - Think this is a good rebound fight for both men.

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gabriel Bonfim - Both just entered the rankings. Makes sense to me.

Paulo Costa vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov - Good win for Costa. Happy with this as his next step.

Dustin Poirier - Enjoy Retirement

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira II - Good win for Max. I love this as his next step.