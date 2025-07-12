Media Masvidal gives a shout out to former rival Ben Askren. Wants to shake his hand

Pequeño Corey said:
Always nice to see. Mas built the latter half of his career off that KO and rode the clout for a long time. I still think Ben would have gotten him, easily, the other 9/10 times.
I'm not sure about 9 out of 10 but the gamble paid off nicely for jorge. I still can't get the image of Ben's emaciated face out of my head
 
I'm a huge skeptic so seeing shit like this I always wonder the motivation. Jorge wanted to play fake gangster tough guy before during and after the fight talking about how much he hates Ben. Idk. Just feels insincere to me. If I'm Ben he's the last bozo I want to see out there talking about me.
 
Good on Jorge for sending that message for Ben. Just a reminder anything can happen to anyone at any time. When you think you have problems, you see something like this and it puts things into perspective.

Many are always fighting a bigger problem when you think you have problems.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
I'm a huge skeptic so seeing shit like this I always wonder the motivation. Jorge wanted to play fake gangster tough guy before during and after the fight talking about how much he hates Ben. Idk. Just feels insincere to me. If I'm Ben he's the last bozo I want to see out there talking about me.
As heated as their rivalry in the cage was, it takes a real vile piece of shit to wish death upon a guy who is clearly struggling with his health. Even if you dont personally like them.
I dont think Jorge and Ben will ever be best buddies but i wouldnt wish Ben's condition on anyone. I think Jorge is coming from the same mindset.
 
Blastbeat said:
As heated as their rivalry in the cage was, it takes a real vile piece of shit to wish death upon a guy who is clearly struggling with his health. Even if you dont personally like them.
I dont think Jorge and Ben will ever be best buddies but i wouldnt wish Ben's condition on anyone. I think Jorge is coming from the same mindset.
Who said he had to wish death upon him? He could just sit this one out and not address the guy that he took two cheap shots on, did the board celebration and continued to talk about what a shithead he thought Ben was and how little he liked him in the aftermath. Idk just weird to me. Especially posting it publicly. Feels like he is doing it at least in partial for the attaboys what a good guy Jorge is being type beat
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
Who said he had to wish death upon him? He could just sit this one out and not address the guy that he took two cheap shots on, did the board celebration and continued to talk about what a shithead he thought Ben was and how little he liked him in the aftermath. Idk just weird to me. Especially posting it publicly. Feels like he is doing it at least in partial for the attaboys what a good guy Jorge is being type beat
For real.

Disrespected this man in every way possible, taunted his unconscious body, had a little video shoot viral moment as Ben lay in seizures, now he shows up for some brownie points.

Gtfo
 
I dont understand why a message to a single specific person would not be private.
 
Can we not act like they fought last weekend? Time goes by, perspectives change. And you see something happen to a guy about the same age as you that is just a freak occurrence and maybe you think "Shit. That could be me. And dude has a family. "
 
