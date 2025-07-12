Hazuki Ryo
Good man Masvidal finally sends prayers
I'm not sure about 9 out of 10 but the gamble paid off nicely for jorge. I still can't get the image of Ben's emaciated face out of my headAlways nice to see. Mas built the latter half of his career off that KO and rode the clout for a long time. I still think Ben would have gotten him, easily, the other 9/10 times.
As heated as their rivalry in the cage was, it takes a real vile piece of shit to wish death upon a guy who is clearly struggling with his health. Even if you dont personally like them.I'm a huge skeptic so seeing shit like this I always wonder the motivation. Jorge wanted to play fake gangster tough guy before during and after the fight talking about how much he hates Ben. Idk. Just feels insincere to me. If I'm Ben he's the last bozo I want to see out there talking about me.
Who said he had to wish death upon him? He could just sit this one out and not address the guy that he took two cheap shots on, did the board celebration and continued to talk about what a shithead he thought Ben was and how little he liked him in the aftermath. Idk just weird to me. Especially posting it publicly. Feels like he is doing it at least in partial for the attaboys what a good guy Jorge is being type beatAs heated as their rivalry in the cage was, it takes a real vile piece of shit to wish death upon a guy who is clearly struggling with his health. Even if you dont personally like them.
I dont think Jorge and Ben will ever be best buddies but i wouldnt wish Ben's condition on anyone. I think Jorge is coming from the same mindset.
Who said he had to wish death upon him? He could just sit this one out and not address the guy that he took two cheap shots on, did the board celebration and continued to talk about what a shithead he thought Ben was and how little he liked him in the aftermath. Idk just weird to me. Especially posting it publicly. Feels like he is doing it at least in partial for the attaboys what a good guy Jorge is being type beat
Been looks like he needs a full bucketMas wants to give him food : 2 pieces and a soda