Movies MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie (Nicholas Galitzine to Play He-Man; Travis Knight to Direct, post #242)

Update: July 30, 2012

Jon M. Chu to Direct Live-Action MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

He-Man-Masters-of-the-Universe-Dragonlord-1.jpg


Jon M. Chu is in talks to helm Masters Of The Universe, a live action film based on the signature Mattel toy line that is in high gear at Sony Pictures and Escape Artists. Talks are just getting underway with Chu, who is in the middle of a 3D conversion on G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and is preparing to shoot a couple of new scenes for the film, which was pushed to a March 29, 2013 release by Paramount. The film revolves around He-Man, a prince who transforms into a warrior and becomes the last hope for a magical world that has been ravaged by the sinister Skeletor.

The property has been around for years, as several studios tried to rectify the Cannon Films 1987 flopper that starred Dolph Lungdren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. It has been more successful as an animated property. Escape Artists sparked to a strong script turned in by the writing team of Alex Litvak and Mike Finch. Litvak scripted The Three Musketeers and Five Against A Bullet, and Finch scripted Exclusively Yours. The scribes developed the script under the title Grayskull, but it has gone back to the Mattel brand.


Jon M. Chu In Talks to Direct 'Masters Of The Universe' for Sony Pictures - Deadline.com
 
Update: April 9, 2013

Fantastic Fan-Made Artwork for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

ynYF0bH.jpg


JOf2fCQ.jpg


tuBKjoT.jpg


BchNt3j.jpg


HqtLBUd.jpg


cuE6nQY.jpg
 
Dat Skeletor pic is badass.
 
my kids watch he-man on qubo, and it's the lamest cartoon ever........ yet they LOVE it.

I'm guessing live action would be quite different.
 
Where is the art work of the Gwildor and his little musical portal opener?
 
Artwork looks great.

Not particularly stoked about the movie though. He-Man was kind of lame...
 
my kids watch he-man on qubo, and it's the lamest cartoon ever........ yet they LOVE it.

I'm guessing live action would be quite different.
My kids saw a few episodes of the old cartoons and thought it was lame. :icon_lol:

Did anybody else saw the new He-Man animated series (2002)? Thought it was pretty entertaining. A whole lot better than the 80s version to say the least.

 
Artwork looks great.

Not particularly stoked about the movie though. He-Man was kind of lame...
I loved He-Man as a kid when it was newly aired in the 80's. Now I look back and it is indeed kind of lame. Every once in awhile I catch an episode for good old nostalgia's sake.
 
That's some outstanding artwork.

If Dolph has a cameo I'll definitely see it in theaters.
 
Oh shit! I like that the director is a real fan. The little comic books that came with the toys were grittier, and if the movie is like them it could be gangbusters. No pretty boys as Adam/He-Man though, and get a real redhead bombshell for Teela. Skeletor needs to be voiced by Lance Henricksen, or maybe Clancy Brown, Michael Ironside, or Powers Boothe.
 
Awesome. Awesome. Awesome.

Stratos was always a favorite of mine.

Movie is a razzy lock.
 
The fan art looks epic. I don't think this will work at all as a live action film, but I'll probably see it opening weekend. Bet we'll get Hemsworth or some shit as He-Man...
 
tumblr_m7dubcs9iw1r8xofao1_500.gif


YES! This is going to be a tough one to bring to life i think.
 
Better not fuck this up with shitty designs. I want my Prince Adam looking gay as fuck. :(

He-Man was my first favorite TV show. Before TMNT, He-Man was it for me.
 
I still have all the old He-Man toys in bins in my attic. I took out Scare-Glow and Mosquitor when I was cleaning things up.
 
This is like Total Recall, the original was so good, remaking it is pointless.
 
Update: October 7, 2013

Jon M. Chu Exits HE-MAN Reboot; Terry Rossio to Rewrite Script

Jon-M-Chu-Exits-Masters-Universe-Dragonlord.jpg


While G.I. Joe: Retaliation director Jon M. Chu signed on to direct the live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe over a year ago, Heat Vision reports that he is no longer attached to the project. This isn’t an altogether surprising move, given that Chu is currently hard at work prepping G.I. Joe 3 for a likely 2014 production start-date, meaning he won’t be able to tackle another project until 2015 at the earliest.

While Chu is gone, Sony is still moving forward with Masters of the Universe; Terry Rossio, the co-writer of the Pirates of the Caribbean films and this year’s The Lone Ranger, has been brought on to pen the screenplay. Hit the jump for more.

Alex Litvak (Predators) and Mike Finch penned the previous draft of the script for Masters of the Universe at Columbia, but it sounds like the studio is looking to take the project in a different direction. The departure of Chu and the hiring of a new writer could signal a pretty significant shift in direction for the film, which the studio hopes will launch a new franchise.


Director Jon M. Chu Drops Out of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE; Scribe Terry Rossio to Rewrite Screenplay
 
