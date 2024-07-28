Masterful performance by Belal

That was a freaking masterclass. Cannot believe how much Belal has improved in his mid-late 30's. Very rare thing to see.
I would score the 5th for Edward, that was solid g&p.He destroyed him. My scorecard was 48-43. I knew the 49-46 was the real scorecard though since they don't actually follow the guidelines. The two judges who gave 48-47 should be fired and investigated. Criminally incompetent.
Belal looked amazing, Shavkat is probably the toughest fight for him now
I saw way more than one strike. Control, which he did nothing withOne strike over 4 minutes of the most dominant position in grappling...? Revisit when sober.
Obviously the Canelo hands thing is stupid but Belal boxed the fuck outta Leon
Keeping the belt warm for the real champ View attachment 1054952