Masterful performance by Belal

He destroyed him. My scorecard was 48-43. I knew the 49-46 was the real scorecard though since they don't actually follow the guidelines. The two judges who gave 48-47 should be fired and investigated. Criminally incompetent.
 
Portland8242 said:
That was a freaking masterclass. Cannot believe how much Belal has improved in his mid-late 30's. Very rare thing to see.
He’s earned all of my respect. (Not that he cares)

he just ran through Leon. Outclassed him everywhere.
 
MarleyLynx said:
I would score the 5th for Edward, that was solid g&p.
Belal looked amazing, Shavkat is probably the toughest fight for him now
 
People can hate on his style but he executed the gameplan very well. Edwards wants a clean fight and space to work. Belal didn’t allow that. Stayed in his face and changed levels when he trapped him against the cage. Might not be exciting but that was a well executed fight.
 
michi972 said:
One strike over 4 minutes of the most dominant position in grappling...? Revisit when sober.
 
My favorite part was when he held him on the ground and didn't throw a single strike, absolute mauling!!!
 
Belal showed his really does have hands like Canelo

Leon couldn't do anything on the feet against him

A true masterclass performance from Belal
 
michi972 said:
He was throwing strikes the entire time... Had over 100 strike advantage according to the announcers.
It was also one strike.
 
yo he fuckin dumped him on his head. Imagine if hed finished him w that.
 
Belals streak is a product of his high IQ and ability to gameplan and strategize.

This is what seperates him from the pack. Not speed, strength or credentials. Hard work and intelligence.
 
