Master & Commander (2003) Is a masterpiece only to dads.

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
2,378
Reaction score
2,440
Yeah Yeah, I'm here to pop the bubble on another film that Gen X considers an unsung masterpiece. Master and Commander.

91vkIHq3MbL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg


Much like my thread on Casino (1995), this film is something that you only see called touchstone of cinema in retrospect. No one, absolutely no one was praising this film that much when it came out. Is it because the movie is bad? No. The movie is fine, I'd even go to say it's pretty good. It was a very watchable home cinema type film, decent performances and some cool set pieces. But is it a masterpiece? No, and nobody thought that at the time. The film just hit cultural lottery of both being set on ship and connecting with post-covid men who start to romanticize the open sea when they don't want to think about politics, and featuring a 'straight men love story' (see Shawshank).

<{titihmm}>

Also it helped that Russel Crowe made an absolute ass of himself arguing with someone who didn't like the film on twitter.

assasssadsaasdassad.JPG


Which inevitably triggered lionized the armchair internet film community to have a discussion about how modern audiences just don't 'get it'. Because as we all know the movies we grew up with are the true touchstones of cinema, and anyone who doesn't get that doesn't get films!



But go ahead, tell me why this decent book adaptation belongs in conversation with the godfather.
 
Good movie.
I didn't see it in the theaters and it was fun to watch on my at the time state of the art home cinema system.
 
Great flick and great books. Too bad they didn’t make more, which I think they initially wanted to do. Allegedly it was an incredibly expensive movie to make and barely cut a profit.

Right after the movie came out my mom was pretty juiced for Russell Crowe on his historic adventures, and I could tell she had a huge crush on him. I just sent her on a trip to the Galapagos with her best friend and got her the equivalent of a Cameo from him after a ton of leg work—figured it would be a nice thing to do after my step dad passed late last year. I hope every day that she’s happy.

Oh and I love the movie too.
 
Last edited:
SFMMA said:
Great flick and great books. Too bad they didn’t make more, which I think they do initially wanted to. Right after when the movie came out my mom was pretty juiced for Russell Crowe on his historic adventures, and I could tell she had a huge crush on him. I just sent her on a trip to the Galapagos with her best friend and got her the equivalent of a Cameo from him after a ton of peg work after my step dad passed late last year. Hope she’s happy.
Click to expand...

Call me semantic but I just rate good and great differently. I think Goodfellas is great, I think saving private ryan is great, I think the Terminator is great. But I think films like Master & Commander, Demolition Man, Casino, 3:10 to yuma are just 'good'.
 
Seen it multiple times and own it on bluray. Fantastic film. Stick to your A.D.D disney shit TS..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,077
Messages
55,120,175
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top