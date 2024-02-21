Master & Commander (2003) Is a masterpiece only to dads.

Yeah Yeah, I'm here to pop the bubble on another film that Gen X considers an unsung masterpiece. Master and Commander.Much like my thread on Casino (1995), this film is something that you only see called touchstone of cinemaNo one, absolutely no one was praising this film that much when it came out. Is it because the movie is bad? No. The movie is fine, I'd even go to say it's pretty good. It was a very watchable home cinema type film, decent performances and some cool set pieces. But is it a masterpiece? No, and nobody thought that at the time. The film just hit cultural lottery of both being set on ship and connecting with post-covid men who start to romanticize the open sea when they don't want to think about politics, and featuring a 'straight men love story' (see Shawshank).Also it helped that Russel Crowe made an absolute ass of himself arguing with someone who didn't like the film on twitter.Which inevitably triggered lionized the armchair internet film community to have a discussion about how modern audiences just don't 'get it'. Because as we all know the moviesgrew up with are the true touchstones of cinema, and anyone who doesn't get that doesn't get films!But go ahead, tell me why this decent book adaptation belongs in conversation with the godfather.