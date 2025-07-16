Massive renovations to the UFC APEX BUT.......

mideastbeast

mideastbeast

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 17, 2007
Messages
935
Reaction score
542
So my brother lives in Vegas and drives past the UFC Apex all the time. For months now he's told me there has been massive construction going on there. The last card in the Apex was in March and the next Apex card will be on August 2nd so roughly 4 months of renovations. Apparently they're increasing the parking lot and increasing the food options by 3x. I don't know if it's just hard for the UFC to buy more land or what (we know how cheap they are) but this seems like something they should have done a long time ago. From what I've read this is a $25 - $30 million renovation.

From what I remember the Apex used to hold 300 or so people. After renovations the Apex will hold about 1,000 people. This sounded promising until I learned that the UFC will still be using the smaller Octagon for the Apex. This is a kick in the nuts. I thought for sure they'd increase the Octagon size but apparently not.

Renovation Info
 
mideastbeast said:
So my brother lives in Vegas and drives past the UFC Apex all the time. For months now he's told me there has been massive construction going on there. The last card in the Apex was in March and the next Apex card will be on August 2nd so roughly 4 months of renovations. Apparently they're increasing the parking lot and increasing the food options by 3x. I don't know if it's just hard for the UFC to buy more land or what (we know how cheap they are) but this seems like something they should have done a long time ago. From what I've read this is a $25 - $30 million renovation.

From what I remember the Apex used to hold 300 or so people. After renovations the Apex will hold about 1,000 people. This sounded promising until I learned that the UFC will still be using the smaller Octagon for the Apex. This is a kick in the nuts. I thought for sure they'd increase the Octagon size but apparently not.

Renovation Info
Click to expand...

Dana White talked about expansion last year. The smaller octagon is by design. I think they said they wanted to encourage more action
 
Smart business move. Why give a shit load of money to an arena when you can just build your own smaller arena and charge out the ass for exclusive tickets.

People running the UFC ain’t no dummies.
 
The Apex gym in China blows the Vegas one out of the water.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
The Biggest Flaw about the Apex the UFC fails to see
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Eric Silva 2.0
E
STAY GOLD
The UFC should trim down the amount of APEX cards or reduce the amount of fights on APEX cards
2
Replies
20
Views
548
rmorris003
R
DiazSlap
Tomorrow’s UFC Kansas City Apex card has some fun fights.
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Kenny Powerth
Kenny Powerth

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,925
Messages
57,567,361
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top