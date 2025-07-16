Massive renovations to the UFC APEX BUT.......

So my brother lives in Vegas and drives past the UFC Apex all the time. For months now he's told me there has been massive construction going on there. The last card in the Apex was in March and the next Apex card will be on August 2nd so roughly 4 months of renovations. Apparently they're increasing the parking lot and increasing the food options by 3x. I don't know if it's just hard for the UFC to buy more land or what (we know how cheap they are) but this seems like something they should have done a long time ago. From what I've read this is a $25 - $30 million renovation.From what I remember the Apex used to hold 300 or so people. After renovations the Apex will hold about 1,000 people. This sounded promising until I learned that the UFC will still be using the smaller Octagon for the Apex. This is a kick in the nuts. I thought for sure they'd increase the Octagon size but apparently not.