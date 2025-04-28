International Massive Blackout in Iberia

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,161
Reaction score
27,196
www.bbc.co.uk

Spain-Portugal power outage latest: State of emergency declared in Spain, as Portugal struggles with transport chaos

Hours after a massive power cut hit large parts of Spain and Portugal, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez says the cause is still being investigated
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

1536x864_cmsv2_4abb73cf-5041-5bca-b7e8-197151ed044a-9239690.jpg


Spain has declared a state of emergency after a massive power cut hit large parts of the country and Portugal, causing widespread disruption

More than half of Spain's power has been restored, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says, but authorities have not yet established why the outage occurred

There was "no indication" that the power cut was caused by a cyber attack, the Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, said

People report driving to find open petrol stations, teaching in the dark - and trying to find beer pumps in Benidorm

The authorities are trying to project an air of calm but they've increased deployments of security forces and are calling on people to limit their mobile phone use, writes the BBC's Europe regional editor

www.telegraph.co.uk

Blackout risk ‘made worse by net zero’

Experts say reliance on solar and wind power risks making grid more vulnerable to outages
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Two killed in Kathmandu rally demanding return of Nepal monarchy
Replies
3
Views
124
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
650lb Sumo
International China is building what could be the World's Biggest Supercarrier
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
LeonardoBjj
International At least 26 tourists killed by suspected militants in Kashmir attack
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International The Fall of Bashar al-Assad: Examining the Reasons and What Happens Next
Replies
5
Views
192
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,439
Messages
57,227,654
Members
175,592
Latest member
Thiago Carvalho

Share this page

Back
Top