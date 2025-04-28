650lb Sumo
Spain-Portugal power outage latest: State of emergency declared in Spain, as Portugal struggles with transport chaos
Hours after a massive power cut hit large parts of Spain and Portugal, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez says the cause is still being investigated
www.bbc.co.uk
Spain has declared a state of emergency after a massive power cut hit large parts of the country and Portugal, causing widespread disruption
More than half of Spain's power has been restored, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says, but authorities have not yet established why the outage occurred
There was "no indication" that the power cut was caused by a cyber attack, the Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, said
People report driving to find open petrol stations, teaching in the dark - and trying to find beer pumps in Benidorm
The authorities are trying to project an air of calm but they've increased deployments of security forces and are calling on people to limit their mobile phone use, writes the BBC's Europe regional editor
Blackout risk ‘made worse by net zero’
Experts say reliance on solar and wind power risks making grid more vulnerable to outages
www.telegraph.co.uk