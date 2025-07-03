International Mass stabbing in Finland

A knifeman unleashed terror at a Finnish shopping mall earlier today, after going on a mass stabbing spree - injuring four.

I always thought of Finland as a peaceful country. How has this happened?



 
OMG I can’t believe a country that sells knives has knife attacks!!

More news tonight.
 
syct23 said:
False,

People’s of any cultural background given a sharp object will kill..
"Knife attacks are normal and part of our culture."

Klaus-Schwab-1.jpg
 
syct23 said:
You kids are hilarious
The irony in all this is the invaders probably hate people like you who deny reality.

Knowing it would be put down to 'mental health' or an 'American national' is likely what motivated the caveman in New Orleans to fly an ISIS flag from his truck before ramming into a crowd of people - just to leave no doubt in anyone's mind.
 
Croo67 said:
The irony in all this is the invaders probably hate people like you who deny reality.

Knowing it would be put down to 'mental health' or an 'American national' is likely what motivated the caveman in New Orleans to fly an ISIS flag from his truck before ramming into a crowd of people - just to leave no doubt in anyone's mind.
I was INVADED MUTHER FUCKER!

I know it’s your thread and you need clicks,

But Chill…
 
No one died?

Sounds like a nothing burger compared to America’s shootings. We had 4 killed and 13 shot near me and it’s only local news. Not world wide
 
Croo67 said:
Fixed.
Four people were injured in a stabbing attack near a shopping mall in the Finnish city of Tampere on Thursday and one person was arrested, but there were no indications of a terrorist or racist motive in the incident, police said.

The daily Ilta-Sanomat reported that a witness saw bystanders giving first aid to two people lying on the ground at the time police arrived, and that, according to its information, the person arrested was a Finnish man in his twenties.
god, get a more productive hobby you racist fucking loser
 
