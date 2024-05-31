Spoiler: Link Germany knife attack: Man shot after stabbing police officer in frenzied attack at far-right event in Mannheim German media say anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger was one of those injured in the attack.

Police have shot a knifeman who injured several people in an attack at a far-right event in the German city of Mannheim.It happened in the southwestern city's Marktplatz square shortly after 11.35am local time.German news site Bild showed a video in which the bearded attacker is shot as he stabs a policeman in the neck from behind.The officer was bent over and appeared to be helping another person at the time.Moments before, the video shows the attacker wrestling with a man on the ground and swinging wildly with a knife as others try to pull him off.The victim appears to have a leg wound.In a livestream earlier in the morning, anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenbergerwas seen preparing to speak to a small crowd in the square.Bild said he was one of those injured.Mr Stuerzenberger has been a member of several far-right groups, including the PEGIDA movement that holds regular [sic: frequent] marches in German cities.German interior minister Nancy Faesersaid the policeman was 'seriously injured' and called Islamist extremism a 'great danger'.She didn't confirm the condition of the attacker.