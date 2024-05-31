Crime Mass Stabbing at Anti-Islam Rally in Mannheim - Policeman Stabbed in Neck - Several Injured - Stabber Shot by Police

news.sky.com

Germany knife attack: Man shot after stabbing police officer in frenzied attack at far-right event in Mannheim

German media say anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger was one of those injured in the attack.
news.sky.com news.sky.com

skynews-mannheim-germany-stabbing_6570533.jpg


Police have shot a knifeman who injured several people in an attack at a far-right event in the German city of Mannheim.

Mannheim.gif


It happened in the southwestern city's Marktplatz square shortly after 11.35am local time.

German news site Bild showed a video in which the bearded attacker is shot as he stabs a policeman in the neck from behind.

The officer was bent over and appeared to be helping another person at the time.

Moments before, the video shows the attacker wrestling with a man on the ground and swinging wildly with a knife as others try to pull him off.

The victim appears to have a leg wound.

In a livestream earlier in the morning, anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger

skynews-michael-stuerzenberger_6570420.jpg


was seen preparing to speak to a small crowd in the square.

Bild said he was one of those injured.

Mr Stuerzenberger has been a member of several far-right groups, including the PEGIDA movement that holds regular [sic: frequent] marches in German cities.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser

bundesinnenministerin-nancy-faeser-spd-wird-im-innenausschuss-des-bundestags-in-berlin-erwartet..jpg


said the policeman was 'seriously injured' and called Islamist extremism a 'great danger'.

She didn't confirm the condition of the attacker.
 
Stabbing innocent people will show that anti Islam guy how wrong he is, I wonder if people like him ever have a moment of clarity about what they're doing
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
Stabbing innocent people will show that anti Islam guy how wrong he is, I wonder if people like him ever have a moment of clarity about what they're doing
Yep...its just like if someone calls some one a derogatory name and then you act just like what they called you.
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
Stabbing innocent people will show that anti Islam guy how wrong he is, I wonder if people like him ever have a moment of clarity about what they're doing
Islamists don't care about PR or Irony.
Anybody who criticizes Islam ought to be killed in their mind.
That's what most Liberals don't get about the Religion.
 
Islam is a shitty worthless religion and that's why all Muslim countries are shitty & worthless.
 
