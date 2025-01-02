Crime Mass shooting in Queens leaves 10 injured

Surprised there's no thread on this.

"Last night in Queens, a memorial for a teen lost to gun violence turned to horror when gunmen opened fire on the crowd, including several young people who are now hospitalized. This cannot be our normal. We are working with authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
www.cbsnews.com

Queens mass shooting leaves 10 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

A mass shooting in Queens, NYC left 10 teenagers wounded outside the Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica.
Luckily no one died. Hard to land a fatal shot when you're holding the gun sideways, I guess.
 
I actually broke the story on here over 15 hours ago, but I'm not allowed to make crime threads, only post on existing threads, and that doesn't usually get noticed.
 
It appears to be gang related so the story will be gone by the end of the day.
 
650lb Sumo said:
I actually broke the story on here over 15 hours ago, but I'm not allowed to make crime threads, only post on existing threads, and that doesn't usually get noticed.
You're banned from making new threads?
 
