Hope Dos Santos does better than he did vs Shakur. Surprised he's getting a title shot coming off of a loss.
Shakur won that fight with his jab alone. They both shit the bed. DLS actually set a CompuBox record for the least landed punches in a 12 round fight. His non-performance was historically bad. You can't just blame Shakur for that shitfest. DLS only threw a few hundred punches and landed just 12% of his total shots. That's abysmal.What do you mean? He arguably won that contest, and completely shut down Shakur to the point he had to lie about a broken hand. Not his fault Shakue refused to fight.
This is a lame straw man attempt but given how blatantly dishonest you are it tracks. I prefaced what I wrote by clearly stating that "They both shit the bed." Meaning, they're both to blame. DLS was hesitant and didn't try to take the fight to Shakur enough. Again he threw only a few hundred punches. The lightweight average is around 500. Even huge low output heavyweights like Zhang throw as much as DLS did in that fight.You can't blame shakur for running for 12 rounds and throwing 33% less punches than his opponent? That Santos's fault? lmao. I'm glad you mentioned compubox which proves Santos threw100 more punches which proves at least he tried to fight much more than Shakur. Santos has a 90% ratio, he is never in boring fights until he fought shakur. Shakur did not even win that fight, he just got the A side judging.
Shakur didn't win? He outlanded DLS by 25 punches according to the stats and held him to a connect rate of only 12%. Not to mention that defense & ring generalship are scoring criteria themselves. You're always crying about "ducks" or "robberies" which are hallmarks of a casual boxing fan. A telltale sign, really.
Claiming shakur clearly won that fight is laughable.
BoxingScene's scorecard
BoxRec's fan submitted scorecards (108 total). Shakur is in red.
@Roids my guy, you always have the worst takes among people who actually watch boxing. All your opinions are abysmally bad. The only times you don’t stand out is when UFC fans raid the forum. It’s very sad.
So you think that BoxingScene and over 100 independent boxing fans that submitted their own scorecards only had it for Shakur because he's the A-side? Another hilarious take.Because Shakur is the A side. There can be no clear winner when both fighters barely land, and most of shakurs landed punches were jabs and he ran most of the fight. Laughable to think the fighter who spent the whole fight jumping back 3 feet the moment the his opponent went to throw a punch was the ring general. The fight was basically a draw.