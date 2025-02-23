  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Mason Jones back in the UFC.

Will lose a UD first fight back and Dana will send him back to cage warriors
 
Great news, he's a really fun fighter and he's earned another shot. He has always been UFC calibre IMO, but his time away from the UFC has been well spent.
 
I was confused why I never heard of this guy or his first stint, but then I saw he went 1-2-1 with no finishes so that explains it.

I also confused him with Marcus "Big Baby" Jones <lol>
 
Good. Shame he’s not found a way onto the London card. That being said is it likely he’s back for one of the LW’s that’s pulled out?

Just looking at the London card now and if you take Molly out, it’s actually really good.
 
these cage warrior guys are hard to gauge, I was very high on Christian Leroy Duncan from Cage Warriors and he turned out to be a flop, Vucenic did good against guram but ultimately lost too. Paddy is doing decent in the UFC though
 
Mason Jones?? How about they get Mason Storm in the UFC!!
 
I was confused why I never heard of this guy or his first stint, but then I saw he went 1-2-1 with no finishes so that explains it.

I also confused him with Marcus "Big Baby" Jones <lol>
One of those fights (vs Mike Davis) was a Fight of the Year contender, and the No Contest was really more like a TKO win. Jones is a beast. One of the best UK fighters.
 
Good. Shame he’s not found a way onto the London card. That being said is it likely he’s back for one of the LW’s that’s pulled out?

Just looking at the London card now and if you take Molly out, it’s actually really good.
He might still be able to. Not sure the card is complete yet, only 12 fights
 
