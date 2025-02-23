Hellowhosthat
Chief Shara Bullet fanboy
@plutonium
- Joined
- May 30, 2019
- Messages
- 60,179
- Reaction score
- 132,741
Fuck yes Sherbros, the JBG will approve of this one.
Will lose a UD first fight back and Dana will send him back to cage warriors
One of those fights (vs Mike Davis) was a Fight of the Year contender, and the No Contest was really more like a TKO win. Jones is a beast. One of the best UK fighters.I was confused why I never heard of this guy or his first stint, but then I saw he went 1-2-1 with no finishes so that explains it.
I also confused him with Marcus "Big Baby" Jones
He might still be able to. Not sure the card is complete yet, only 12 fightsGood. Shame he’s not found a way onto the London card. That being said is it likely he’s back for one of the LW’s that’s pulled out?
Just looking at the London card now and if you take Molly out, it’s actually really good.