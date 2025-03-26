Law Masked ICE Agents detain PhD student at Tufts in broad daylight…

filthybliss

filthybliss

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
7,578
Reaction score
15,610


Fundamentally, this just seems fucked to do. I’m not against deportations under circumstances and done with the proper customs.

Allegedly, this person was an Anti-War protestor…It seems to be a strange trend of detaining any critic of a foreign government overseas.


US federal immigration authorities detained a PhD student from Turkey studying at Tufts University near Boston late Tuesday and have revoked her visa, according to the university and her attorney.

The Turkish national, Rumeysa Ozturk, was taken into custody near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, according to her lawyer, who filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court arguing she had been unlawfully detained.

Trump and his top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in particular, have pledged to deport foreign pro-Palestinian protesters, accusing them of supporting Hamas terrorists, posing hurdles for US foreign policy, and being antisemitic.

Ozturk, 30, is a Fulbright Scholar and student in Tufts’ doctoral program for Child Study and Human Development, according to her LinkedIn, and had previously studied at Columbia University in New York.

Last year, Ozturk co-authored an op-ed in the university’s student paper, the Tufts Daily, that criticized the school’s response to calls by students to divest from companies with ties to Israel and to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide.”

She is in the country on an F-1 visa, which allows a student to live in the United States while studying, according to her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, and was detained while “heading to meet with friends to break her Ramadan fast.”

“Based on patterns we are seeing across the country, her exercising her free speech rights appear to have played a role in her detention,” Khanbabai says.
 
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested the Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, a doctoral student at Tufts University in the Boston area, for supporting Hamas, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ozturk was “granted the privilege to be in this country on a visa,” a senior spokesperson at the department told JNS. “A visa is a privilege not a right.”

“Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated,” the spokesperson added. “This is common sense security
 
Listen. I dont agree with it. But you need to understand your circumstances and the risks that come with it. Plain and simple.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
International UPDATE: Iranian Woman Strips to Bra and Pants in Protest, Released Without Charge After Family Refuse to Declare Her Mentally Ill
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
terrapin
terrapin
LeonardoBjj
Social Not so free to speak: Columbia University ‘refusing to help’ identify people for arrest – White House
29 30 31
Replies
615
Views
9K
kflo
K
LeonardoBjj
Crime Shooting at university in Georgia leaves one person dead and five wounded
Replies
8
Views
478
jefferz
jefferz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,240
Messages
57,083,992
Members
175,532
Latest member
Hhyton

Share this page

Back
Top