Marvel's new X-Men reboot will be "Female Centric"

Word of Marvel’s feminine creative intent for the MCU debut of their Merry Band of Mutants was first raised to the public by noted scooper Daniel ‘DanielRPK’ Richtman.





As recapped by numerous outlets including the @XMenReboot fan Twitter account, in a December 18th post shared to his personal Patreon account, Richtman alleged three new details regarding the X-Men’s next cinematic outing: that Mr. Sinister would serve as its main villain, that Magneto would be left out of its cast (an attempt to differentiate the MCU’s mutant films from the previous, Fox-helmed ones), and that the film’s plot would focus squarely on the various women who made up the ranks of the titular team.