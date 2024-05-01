Marvel's new X-Men reboot will be "Female Centric"

Some leaked info going around:

the upcoming Marvel reboot of the X-men series will focus more on the female mutants.

Rumor: Despite Audiences Growing Tired Of 'Girlboss' Stories, Marvel Studios Still Wants Upcoming 'X-Men' Film Reboot To Focus On Female Mutants

A new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios is still intent on having their upcoming 'X-Men' reboot film focus on the team's female members.
Word of Marvel’s feminine creative intent for the MCU debut of their Merry Band of Mutants was first raised to the public by noted scooper Daniel ‘DanielRPK’ Richtman.


As recapped by numerous outlets including the @XMenReboot fan Twitter account, in a December 18th post shared to his personal Patreon account, Richtman alleged three new details regarding the X-Men’s next cinematic outing: that Mr. Sinister would serve as its main villain, that Magneto would be left out of its cast (an attempt to differentiate the MCU’s mutant films from the previous, Fox-helmed ones), and that the film’s plot would focus squarely on the various women who made up the ranks of the titular team.
You know with this reboot they are gonna take away Rogue's sweet booty

b-Lkw-Wd37rl-UQqo-SHhjhzxs77-SPPKlu3h4w-A8bc-T3-QXI.jpg
 
I wouldnt mind focusing on that blue one
 
Apart from Wolverine, Cyclops and Professor X, Most of the male characters are interchangeable anyway. For that matter, there have been so many team members that they're pretty much all interchangeable now.

The main problem Disney has with the X-Men now is that since Fox fucked the Dark Phoenix story twice, Marvel would be foolish to try it again. That's Phase 9 material now.

I'm fine with Phoenix, Storm, Shadowcat and the rest of the X-Women doing their thing.
 
A Disney movie being all about boring, predictable girlboss characters? No... really?

...that's just so very unexpected :rolleyes:
 
