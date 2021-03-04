irish_thug said: Even in a world where heroes were embraced, mutants were feared, due the perception that they would seek to, or naturally, replace mankind. Easy to write using modern identity politics/nationalism. Click to expand...

totally agree. I just see this being pigeon holed into fitting today’s political narrative. I know it’s basically sacrilegious to say I don’t want them to do the whole “persecuted race” part of the X-men, but I just feel like if they focus on that they will go TOO far and miss character development for the sake of the woke crowd.idk maybe I’m just old and grumpy.So much potential in the X-men that was wasted at fox. I hated nearly every movie they made aside from Logan, first class and the original.