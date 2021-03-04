Movies Marvel Studios X-MEN Movie (Finally Finds Its Writer, post #155)

Update: March 4, 2021

Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing New X-Men Movie Tentatively Titled THE MUTANTS

G55JdUg.jpg


Marvel Studios is currently developing a X-Men based feature film tentatively titled, The Mutants.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known to be at the start of its biggest expansion to date with Phase 4. This is kicking off with the highly anticipated season finale of Wandavision before five more Disney+ shows and four full-length movies arrive in 2021.

2022 has a confirmed dozen new entries as well, and after that, the MCU’s future becomes just the slightest bit more uncertain. Thankfully, fans are aware of two more major projects on the way in 2023 or later, with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and Jon Watts moving from Spider-Man: No Way Home into Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four.

Thanks to Fantastic Four debuting in the MCU, the official start of Marvel Studios’ jump into bringing the formerly Fox Studios-owned properties alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be a reality. However, there is one more huge group of heroes that have only had a little bit of buzz so far: the X-Men.

The only mutant-related confirmed project to be set within the MCU thus far is Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 which is in the early stage of development right now. That is about to change today, thanks to incredibly exciting news that The Illuminerdi has obtained from sources.

The Illuminerdi has learned of a Marvel Studios-led project produced by Marvel CCO Kevin Feige entitled, The Mutants. It’s currently being developed as a feature film and is intended to be a reboot of the X-Men franchise.

After over a dozen movies produced by 20th Century Fox, Marvel Comics’ mutants are finally taking their rightful place on-screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With so little information at this time, it’s hard to pin down the capacity in which these exciting characters will arrive, but it’s such an exciting event knowing that the project is indeed in development.

Feige has only mentioned the mutants in passing over the past couple of years since the Fox/Disney merger. Although their inclusion in the MCU was always assumed to happen, nothing official has been put out into the world until now. We at The Illuminerdi are so excited to be able to share this information with you, and we hope to have the opportunity to update you on The Mutants as more information becomes available.

https://www.theilluminerdi.com/2021/03/04/the-mutants-exclusive/
 
Casting suggestion

https://www.change.org/p/the-walt-d...d-keeso-as-wolverine-should-they-reboot-x-men

HcftxIftFDxTPuJ-800x450-noPad.jpg
Q
Watching a single episode of his show Letterkenny fully establishes how Mr. Keeso would be the perfect casting choice for Wolverine:

  • He is actually Canadian
  • At 5'10", he's not overly tall
  • Already has years of experience playing a smoking tough guy
  • Already in damn good shape
The only actual downside is that you'd need to invest in hair dye. For a company with Disney's budget, this should not be a huge ordeal.
Rob Battisti said:
So unsure how mutants will come into play with the old tropes.

Superheros are so widely accepted now. Are we to believe that Mutants would be hated in the MCU world?
Even in a world where heroes were embraced, mutants were feared, due the perception that they would seek to, or naturally, replace mankind. Easy to write using modern identity politics/nationalism.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Will be retitled the X-Zers/Zem/They by the time it's released.
You're probably right. New Mutants was so-so but the gay characters were unnecessary and didn't add anything to the story, especially considering it wasn't even part of the original material. These soy drinking fucks in Hollywood need to worry less about filling a woke quota and focus on making a good fucking movie.
 
Last edited:
he probably has way too much style to fit within the parameters set by the MCU, but i’d love to see Justin Kurzel try his hand at an X-Men movie. Disney & Feige should also consider trying to scoop up Rick Famuyiwa. Feige will probably be a lot easier to work w/ creatively than any of those jabronis at Warner Bros.

Shaka King would be an interesting newcomer to bring into the fold w/ this X-Men project.
 
irish_thug said:
Even in a world where heroes were embraced, mutants were feared, due the perception that they would seek to, or naturally, replace mankind. Easy to write using modern identity politics/nationalism.
This is something that always baffles me.

How does the average person distinguish between mutants and non-mutants?

How can they see someone shooting webs and sticking on walls and know that's not a mutant?

Or a group of 4, one stretchy man, one invisible woman, one dude on fire and another completely stoned and know they aren't mutants?

irish_thug said:
Even in a world where heroes were embraced, mutants were feared, due the perception that they would seek to, or naturally, replace mankind. Easy to write using modern identity politics/nationalism.
totally agree. I just see this being pigeon holed into fitting today’s political narrative. I know it’s basically sacrilegious to say I don’t want them to do the whole “persecuted race” part of the X-men, but I just feel like if they focus on that they will go TOO far and miss character development for the sake of the woke crowd.

idk maybe I’m just old and grumpy.

So much potential in the X-men that was wasted at fox. I hated nearly every movie they made aside from Logan, first class and the original.
 
Rob Battisti said:
So unsure how mutants will come into play with the old tropes.

Superheros are so widely accepted now. Are we to believe that Mutants would be hated in the MCU world?
I'm curious as to how they will write in mutants into the current universe without retconning anything. My guess is that somehow through the events of Doctor Strange, everyone ends up on a different earth where mutants already exist and they move forward from there.
 
horc00 said:
This is something that always baffles me.

How does the average person distinguish between mutants and non-mutants?

How can they see someone shooting webs and sticking on walls and know that's not a mutant?

Or a group of 4, one stretchy man, one invisible woman, one dude on fire and another completely stoned and know they aren't mutants?

Social media?
 
BisexualMMA said:
Will be retitled the X-Zers/Zem/They by the time it's released.
Nah, they only care about this shit when a Republican is in office. If you can ignore the hypocrisy, the new normal is pretty nice though.
 
