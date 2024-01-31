The truth is Marvel is facing the most insidious villains to ever square off with their cast of heroes, a movement that puts the machinations of Hydra to shame, ... they face ... The Agents of Change!
(GASP)
It's amazing how much money and success are being left on the table in the pursuit of ideology, given the genre revolves around simple dichotomies of "Good vs. Evil", solving problems by punching people in the face, and good bodies in spandex. Nobodies watches the Hulk for something akin to a lesson in equity, and only an idiot would find this a plausible vehicle for that sort of discussion.