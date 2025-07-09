Law Martial Law is coming soon

Zyklon R

With the ICE protests all over the place military already on patrol in Los Angeles etc

Are people really that stupid they think they can overthrow the government authorities by trying to fight back and protest

What they're really doing is making things worse for themselves with more and more people joining in and getting involved by the day which I guarantee is going to force Trump to declare martial law or something of that nature you can bank on it

The real gangsters gonna be taking over soon enough the general public cannot defeat the government and military no matter how hard they try and things might get ugly real quick and these people only gave themselves to blame fkn idiots
 
