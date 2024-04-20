Martial Arts/MMA documentaries

Post your favourite documentaries about MMA or martial arts in general



Just watched the '100 Man Fight' about Judd Reid doing the Kyokushin 100 man kumite. Definitely worth a watch, Reid was one of Mas Oyama's live-in students and attempts the 100-man kumite aged 40. Nice to see that that insane toughness still exists in some TMAs and it hasn't all gone the way of strip mall kids classes.









This was an interesting documentary (released the same year as Reid's kumite, coincidentally) from Ireland about the bare-knuckle boxing culture among Travellers (where it's used as a means of settling scores). The guy filmed a family over the course of 12 years, seeing how the various beefs evolved over time (and were kept going in many ways because the previous beef had been solved by a fight):







Edit:

Also should add Napoleon Blownapart's wonderful Never Die: The Rise and Fall of Pride FC

