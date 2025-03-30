Martial arts actor Richard Norton passes away

Sobek
Purple Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 10, 2023
- Messages
- 1,902
- Reaction score
- 3,906
Old timers may remember Richard Norton who starred in the Octagon, China O'Brien, City Hunter and too many others to mention.
Richard was a lifelong martial artist and worked many years as a stuntman, bodyguard, movie bodyguard and trainer to the stars.
He is listed as having 'died suddenly', but was always in shape and the last thing I saw him in was one of the Spartacus seasons.
Here are two highlight reels (one long and one short) for those that need their memory refreshed.
Long
Short
RIP to a true martial artist and from what I've heard, all round nice guy.
Richard was a lifelong martial artist and worked many years as a stuntman, bodyguard, movie bodyguard and trainer to the stars.
Aussie martial arts legend who trained A-list stars suddenly dies
Australian martial arts legend Richard Norton has passed away aged 75.
www.dailymail.co.uk
He is listed as having 'died suddenly', but was always in shape and the last thing I saw him in was one of the Spartacus seasons.
Here are two highlight reels (one long and one short) for those that need their memory refreshed.
Long
Short
RIP to a true martial artist and from what I've heard, all round nice guy.