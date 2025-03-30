Martial arts actor Richard Norton passes away

Old timers may remember Richard Norton who starred in the Octagon, China O'Brien, City Hunter and too many others to mention.

Richard-norton.jpg
Richard was a lifelong martial artist and worked many years as a stuntman, bodyguard, movie bodyguard and trainer to the stars.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Aussie martial arts legend who trained A-list stars suddenly dies

Australian martial arts legend Richard Norton has passed away aged 75.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

He is listed as having 'died suddenly', but was always in shape and the last thing I saw him in was one of the Spartacus seasons.

Here are two highlight reels (one long and one short) for those that need their memory refreshed.

Long



Short


RIP to a true martial artist and from what I've heard, all round nice guy.
 
Patrick Jane said:
Goddammit, he was the fight choreographer in A LOT of Walker Texas Ranger fight scenes. He also acted with almost anyone.
Are you upset because he's dead or because he was the fight choreographer in A LOT of Walker Texas Ranger fight scenes. He also acted with almost anyone.
 
Weird. On a whim, I was looking up China Obrien clips just a few days ago. Got a great LOL from him busting out the pro wrestling moves in the gym fight. Heat memories.

Sad for him, though. He had a great screen presence.
 
Noooo I was introduced to him in my home with twinkle twinkle lucky stars, as a huge hong Kong cinema fan back in the day.

Thanks for letting us know.

Chucky is the only one left now of the old timers
 
